SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO