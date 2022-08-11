Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire. “We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong....
kptv.com
Victims ID’d in deadly crash of stolen vehicle on Highway 293
WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police have identified two people who were found dead in a stolen car off Highway 293 on Wednesday. OSP says Elijah Wilson, 23, of Salem, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound when it left the road near milepost 8 and went down the embankment where it crashed into a tree.
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Low-speed pursuit: Wanted man flees in excavator in Banks
A man wanted throughout Oregon drove an excavator about a half-mile in an effort to get away from Washington County deputies and the Oregon State Police.
2 hospitalized, vehicle struck with bullets after Gresham shooting
Two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting near Northeast Hogan Place in Gresham on Saturday, according to Gresham Police Department.
kptv.com
Two people injured in early morning shooting in Gresham, investigation ongoing
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground at 3 a.m. Sunday near Northeast Burnside Road and Northeast Division Street, police said. Multiple callers reported gunshots and said they saw three vehicles leave the area and head north on Northeast Hogan. The...
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
kptv.com
2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
philomathnews.com
Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon
A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
'The barriers to getting help are very, very high': Family Justice Center of Washington County works to break cycle of domestic abuse
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This week, investigators in Washington County uncovered the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell in a Benton County landfill. Fabian Hernandez, 31, was arrested and charged with her murder. Since the two had been in a relationship, detectives confirmed this to be a domestic violence related murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
kptv.com
‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
850wftl.com
Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill
HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
kptv.com
Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
Comments / 1