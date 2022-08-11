ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

kptv.com

Victims ID’d in deadly crash of stolen vehicle on Highway 293

WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police have identified two people who were found dead in a stolen car off Highway 293 on Wednesday. OSP says Elijah Wilson, 23, of Salem, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound when it left the road near milepost 8 and went down the embankment where it crashed into a tree.
kptv.com

Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police. Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
kptv.com

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
philomathnews.com

Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon

A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com

‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
850wftl.com

Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill

HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
