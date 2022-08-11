ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested 2 weeks after shooting in south Baltimore, charged with murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested Daquam Gillard when he surrendered himself to police yesterday. He is being charged with first degree murder. Investigators say...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say

Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage. Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Saint Barnabas Road.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Baltimore Police#City Police#Rooftop#Violent Crime#Chase Street
rockvillenights.com

Victim assaulted at Rockville bar

Rockville City police were called to a bar at Rockville Town Square early yesterday morning after an assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 1:30 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Victims ID'd In Fatal Baltimore County Crash

Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that ejected two people from the vehicle, authorities say. Elvis Espinoza, 20, and Salvador Melara, 21, were killed in the crash that occurred along Cranbrook Road just east of Greenside Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Baltimore County police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 killed, 1 injured after Mustang overturns in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed and a third was hurt early Sunday after their car overturned and two of them were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.A Ford Mustang was heading east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive about 2 a.m. when it veered off the road, Baltimore County Police said. Police said the car hit a fire hydrant and some trees before it overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger.A second passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside the vehicle, police said.Elvis Espinoza, 20, died at the scene, while Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. The other passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Nottingham MD

Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Truck and train collide in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A truck and a train have collided in east Baltimore. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kane streets. Pictures from the scene show the mangled cargo bed of a tractor-trailer. Baltimore police say there were no injuries reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Council President Mosby aide remains on payroll while awaiting trial for gun, drug charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While an aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby awaits a trial on drug and handgun charges, she remains on the city’s payroll. Jade Johnson faces drug possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations following an arrest in Baltimore County on June 6. According to court documents, Johnson had a loaded handgun in her vehicle that was pulled over due to tinted windows, along with marijuana.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy