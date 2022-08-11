ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner responds to violent weekend in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — At least fourteen people were shot across Baltimore Friday afternoon through Sunday. Nearly half of those victims were killed. One of the homicides stemmed from a quadruple homicide in northeast Baltimore Sunday. According to Baltimore Police, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New law aimed at slowing street racers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The blackened pavement at Pratt and Market Streets tells the tale of the city's high powered problem. This weekend, street racers stopped traffic as they spun out of control in the heart of the city. "It's ridiculous, if they don't have anything better to do than...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Truck and train collide in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A truck and a train have collided in east Baltimore. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kane streets. Pictures from the scene show the mangled cargo bed of a tractor-trailer. Baltimore police say there were no injuries reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Baltimore City Council#Politics Local
foxbaltimore.com

Council President Mosby aide remains on payroll while awaiting trial for gun, drug charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While an aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby awaits a trial on drug and handgun charges, she remains on the city’s payroll. Jade Johnson faces drug possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations following an arrest in Baltimore County on June 6. According to court documents, Johnson had a loaded handgun in her vehicle that was pulled over due to tinted windows, along with marijuana.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire at 3-story vacant home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-Alarm fire on Westwood Avenue in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire officials said shortly before 1:00PM, they responded to the 3000 block of Westwood Ave for a fire in a 3-story vacant home.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy