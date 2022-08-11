ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

MSU College of Music announces 'Encore!' 2022-2023 season lineup

By Adam Luchies
 4 days ago
The Michigan State University College of Music has announced its upcoming Encore! 2022-2023 season lineup.

The lineup will include popular annual series including the MSU Federal Credit Union Showcase Series, the Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series, the Ken and Sandy Beall Cello Plus Chamber Music Festival, and the Taylor Johnston Early Music Series. There will also be two fully staged operas. The season will conclude with the Jazz Spectacular on April 22.

“Audience members truly help bring music alive with an energy that will add to the wide variety of events we bring to our community,” said James Forger, dean of the College of Music. “We are eager to welcome everyone back, invite more community members to experience a College of Music event, and build on the family of musical patrons who make this all possible. We encourage everyone to try something new as we showcase musical artistry that enhances our quality of life.”

The Michigan State University College of Music Encore! 2022-2023 season lineup can be found below. Performances will be held at the MSU Auditorium’s Fairchild Theatre unless otherwise noted:

MSU Federal Credit Union Showcase Series

  • Telling the Story: Christmas Oratorios by Bach & Saint-Saëns (December 10 at 8 p.m. at the Wharton Center)
  • A Jazzy Little Christmas (December 17 at 8 p.m.)
  • Barbara Wagner Chamber Music Competition (April 1 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.)
  • Piano Monster (May 14 at 3 p.m.)

Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series

  • The Best of Baroque (October 10 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • The Beauty of Brahms (December 5 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Happy Birthday, Mozart! (January 30 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • All American (April 3 at 7:30 p.m.)

Taylor Johnston Early Music Series

  • The Baltimore Consort (October 11 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Jean Rondeau, harpsichord (November 11 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Artifex Consort (February 28 at 7:30 p.m.)

Ken and Sandy Beall Cello Plus Chamber Music Festival

  • Dialogues (April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Alumni Memorial Chapel)
  • The A, B, and C of Baroque (April 12 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Romance in the Air (April 14 at 8 p.m. at Cook Recital Hall)

Worthington Family Foundation Opera Theatre Season

  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Finta Giardiniera by Mozart (November 16-18 at 7 p.m. and November 20 at 3 p.m.)
  • A Celebration of the Beautiful Voice (February 19 at 3 p.m.)
  • Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff (March 22, 24, and 26 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 3 p.m.)

MSU Federal Credit Union Jazz Artists in Residence

  • Carmen Bradford, jazz voice (October 7 at 8 p.m.)
  • Adrian Mears, trombone (December 9 at 8 p.m.)
  • Bruce Forman, guitar (February 3 at 8 p.m.)
  • Camille Thurman, saxophone (March 3 at 8 p.m.)

Annual Jazz Spectacular series

  • General admission: Jaxx Octets (April 20 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • General admission: Swing Dance (April 21 at 8 p.m. at Murray Hall)
  • Jazz Spectacular Finale Concert (April 22 at 8 p.m.)

Tickets for Michigan State University College of Music’s Encore! 2022-2023 season will go on sale on August 25. Tickets will be available to purchase online at the College of Music’s website .

