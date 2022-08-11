Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
WNDU
Portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka closed for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. N. Main Street just south of the Church Street intersection was closed on Monday for street improvements. You’ll still be able to get to downtown businesses...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — Fredy A. Vasquez Perez, 24, West Old Road 30, Lot 90, Warsaw, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Detroit Street and Gilliam Drive Saturday, Aug. 13. The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. According to the police report, Perez was found...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 15 - 23
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
WNDU
South Bend Police investigating double-homicide on city’s northwest side
95.3 MNC
Man in trouble with police after stolen vehicle in Goshen
The man behind the wheel of a car that was reported stolen in Goshen is in even more trouble with police. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 100 block of Pike Street. Investigators say the driver, 29-year-old Dalvin...
WNDU
No injuries reported after standoff at Mishawaka apartment complex; suspect arrested
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
News Now Warsaw
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
95.3 MNC
Double homicide investigation underway in South Bend
A double homicide investigation is underway in South Bend. Officers were called, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street where they located two bodies. The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24. The...
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
abc57.com
Police investigating theft in Walmart parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a theft in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 on Sunday. At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the store for a theft report. The victim said she had set her purse in the front seat...
WNDU
Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren County crash
A Niles motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Van Buren County on Friday night. Police say that the driver of the van, 44-year-old Renato Florez, crossed the center line on 90th Avenue. That’s when he hit the motorcyclist, 27-year-old Darek Bullock-Mills, head on. Bullock-Mills died at the scene.
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Cass county
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road near Center Street on Saturday around 9:53 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 27-year-old Elkhart resident, Nicholas Dimos was attempting to turn into a driveway on Union Road at the time of the crash, and did not see an oncoming vehicle before pulling in front of it, according to investigators.
wkzo.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
