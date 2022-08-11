Read full article on original website
Police investigating theft in Walmart parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a theft in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 on Sunday. At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the store for a theft report. The victim said she had set her purse in the front seat...
22 WSBT
LaPorte officer arrested for alleged public indecency and intoxication
LaPorte, Ind. — A La Porte Police officer was arrested and suspended from his job for allegedly having sex beside a vehicle in a parking lot. Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
Deputies investigating two-vehicle crash on M-51
CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash on M-51 on Sunday that injured two people, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced. At 6:35 p.m., deputies were called to M-51 Highway near Warren Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a Buchanan resident was passing another vehicle...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
MSP: one dead, one hospitalized, one driver sought after Keeler Township crash
A man is dead, a woman is in critical condition and the search for the driver continues after a Friday night van-motorcycle crash.
abc57.com
Troopers release new information on fatal crash on 90th Avenue
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - State troopers have released new information on the fatal crash on 90th Avenue on Friday night. The charges against the alleged driver of the van that struck and killed Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills have been dropped, Michigan State Police announced. Troopers discovered new evidence that determined the man accused was not the driver of the van.
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested on gun and drug-related charges
A 44-year-old Elkhart man has been arrested on gun and drug-related charges. It happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 11, after police were called to an apartment on Malcom Street in the report of domestic violence. On arrival, police were told Ferdinand Oquendo Jr. was in the dwelling with another adult...
wkzo.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
Woman pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of an 8-year-old child. Mia Morrow had been charged with first degree felony murder. As part of a plea agreement, Mia will serve 25 years in prison. She also must testify against her co-defendant...
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed initial investigation of Dante Kittrell death
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the initial investigation into the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who died more than two weeks ago after he pointed a gun at police officers during a stand-off near Coquillard Elementary School after threatening to harm himself. The Prosecutor’s Office says...
abc57.com
Man accused of robbery at hotel
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...
WNDU
Protesters gather outside South Bend mayor’s home regarding officer-involved shooting
Six candidates have joined the race so far, and one arguably rose to the position of front runner on Monday. South Bend barbershop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barbershop in South...
