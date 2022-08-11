ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

abc57.com

Police investigating theft in Walmart parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a theft in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 on Sunday. At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the store for a theft report. The victim said she had set her purse in the front seat...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte officer arrested for alleged public indecency and intoxication

LaPorte, Ind. — A La Porte Police officer was arrested and suspended from his job for allegedly having sex beside a vehicle in a parking lot. Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
WESTVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating two-vehicle crash on M-51

CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash on M-51 on Sunday that injured two people, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced. At 6:35 p.m., deputies were called to M-51 Highway near Warren Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a Buchanan resident was passing another vehicle...
CASS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system

Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Troopers release new information on fatal crash on 90th Avenue

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - State troopers have released new information on the fatal crash on 90th Avenue on Friday night. The charges against the alleged driver of the van that struck and killed Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills have been dropped, Michigan State Police announced. Troopers discovered new evidence that determined the man accused was not the driver of the van.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation

Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man arrested on gun and drug-related charges

A 44-year-old Elkhart man has been arrested on gun and drug-related charges. It happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 11, after police were called to an apartment on Malcom Street in the report of domestic violence. On arrival, police were told Ferdinand Oquendo Jr. was in the dwelling with another adult...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Woman pleads guilty in death of 8-year-old

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of an 8-year-old child. Mia Morrow had been charged with first degree felony murder. As part of a plea agreement, Mia will serve 25 years in prison. She also must testify against her co-defendant...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Lane restrictions in place on Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County

If your commute takes you through downtown Mishawaka, here is an important traffic alert that you need to know about. Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train in Mishawaka. Updated: 7 minutes ago. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, he was taken to the hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of robbery at hotel

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...

