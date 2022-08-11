Read full article on original website
Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said a man found dead in the Lemonweir River has been identified as Glen Erickson, 55. According to the sheriff’s office, search crews responded around noon on Sunday after receiving a report that a body had been seen in the water near County Highway N and 19th Avenue.
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday. The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.
Weston to consider plat for dozens of new homes east of Birch Street
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston Board will discuss the final plat for a major housing development off of Birch Street at its meeting Monday night. The Hinner Springs housing development’s second phase includes single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. Monday the board will review the plat which includes 34 single-family home lots, six duplex lots, 28 condo lots, and one multiple-family lot.
Work nears completion on Highway 13 and Hwy 21 in Adams County
PRESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Road work to improve the intersection at Highway 13 and Highway 21 in Adams County is nearly complete. Work begin in June to reconstruct the existing intersection. The reconstructed intersection will remain a four-way stop. Traffic islands and curbs were replaced as part of the project. Crews also installed rumble strips. That is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.
Wausau Nordic Ski Club breaks ground on project honoring late member
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Nordic Ski Club has officially broken ground on a brand new project for a fire-side patio. Located along Nine Mile Forest, this isn’t just any ordinary patio. It was an original idea made by Perry Dau, a longtime member of the Ski Club.
1 year later: A refugee resettled in Wausau reflects on Taliban takeover
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to Adib Mobiz, an afghan refugee who resettled in Wausau, the colors of the Afghanistan flag each represent a unique period in the country’s history. Mobriz said black on the flag represents a time before 2001. It was a time when Afghan people had...
Trio of Homers, Marshall Gem Help Woodchucks Force Decider
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis – Facing elimination, the Wausau Woodchucks found their most dominant and complete performance of the season in an 11-1 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Monday night. After last night’s loss, the Woodchucks entered the day needing a win to force a deciding game in the...
Marshfield Monarchs raises and releases monarch butterflies
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marshfield family is doing their part to keep monarch butterflies from becoming endangered. Marshfield Monarchs has been raising and releasing butterflies for 6 years to increase the monarch population. “We’ve released 10,000 so far,” said Jim Gwiazda, the co-founder of Marshfield Monarchs. The...
Food for Kids fundraiser raising money to provide meals for Merrill students
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The non-profit organization, Food for Kids, is making sure children don’t go hungry this school year. The organization held a raffle ticket fundraiser at the Northwoods Veterans Post on Saturday. The money will go towards providing meals for students on the weekends. Food for Kids...
Annual Veterans Tribute celebration returns for 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual veterans tribute has returned for 2022 with Bull Falls Brewery hosting the event for the second year in a row. The event is a celebration honoring service people that have been in various military branches. Many veterans themselves even volunteer for the event, such as those from Wausau American Legion Post 10 and American Legion Post 492, Rothschild.
First Alert Weather - Plenty of suntabulous weather returns Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of fog will develop by early Tuesday morning, with plenty of sunshine returning for the afternoon as high pressure clears the skies and allows warmer conditions to return for the middle of the work week. There are a few high school football games on...
Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon. Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.
Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project earns funds through housing project
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway for a new home that will be sold to benefit people struggling from homelessness and addiction. The project is part of Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project that helps their Sober Living Center. “There are people in need in the community,” said...
Rafters edge Chucks in game one of playoff series
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (38-33) faced off against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (57-15) for the first Playoff Game of the Sub-Divisional Series. After an intense battle, the Woodchucks fell to the Rafters with a final score of 6-3. Wausau held their own, led by pitcher Matt Milner (Southwest Oklahoma State), only allowing the Rafters to score one run through 4 innings. The Chucks tied things up in the bottom of the 4th inning when an RBI single to right field by Elie Kligman (Wake Forest) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville), who had gotten on base by a single to right field.
Edgar football is eager to surprise
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar football may have less experience compared to previous years, but that doesn’t mean the talent isn’t still in Wildcat Country. Behind Jerry Sinz in his 48th year, Edgar is looking to bounce back from what is viewed as a ‘down year’ last season. Edgar went 6-1 in conference play and lost in the Level Two playoffs to Hurley.
