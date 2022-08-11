Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Lineman Christian McCarthy
Big Game James had a chance to preview the Fargo Davies Eagles 2022 football season with senior lineman Christian McCarthy. They also discussed Christian's personal and team goals for the season.
wdayradionow.com
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
wdayradionow.com
Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Annie Richards named first West Fargo Schools Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness
(West Fargo, ND) -- For the first time, West Fargo Public Schools has a Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness. Annie Richards is taking on the challenge for the district, a move from her previous position of District Behavior Coordinator. Richards began her career in behavioral health in 2012 with...
wdayradionow.com
8-15-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:26 - Lee Hoedel a Fargo resident talks with Bonnie and Friends about his upcoming climb on Mount Rainier. 15:00 - Ad Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
wdayradionow.com
8-14-22 Heroes of the Heartland
Heroes of the Heartland from Sunday August 14th, 2022. Guest includes Dan Hudson Airforce Vet and Got Your Six foundation plus the WeP3 event on August 27th, in Lake Park MN. https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-felt-with-medical-bills?utm_source=fa...
wdayradionow.com
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo schools notify parents of issues with certain email notifications
(Fargo, ND) -- Parents in Fargo Public Schools are being made aware of an issue involving not receiving school and district notification emails. The District taking to social media to alert those who use Hotmail and GMail accounts that they may be missing some alerts. The issue stemming from the emailing accounts management of FPS messages as incoming emails.
wdayradionow.com
NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
wdayradionow.com
One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdayradionow.com
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Belcourt man is under arrest after authorities say he assaulted someone in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the ten block of Broadway North Sunday morning, where officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker lying in the street. He was detained after he became agitated and uncooperative. Police later...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
Comments / 0