Jefferson County, AL

Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour

By Chasity Maxie
 4 days ago
Rolna Hill
4d ago

Bus drivers please the stickers on the little ones shirt. Try not to let this happen again. Well somebody noticed she rode back to them 🏫. This matter could have ended very badly.

Shannon Watkins
3d ago

Why do bus drivers not have a roll call list to check off who boards their bus. If their name is not on the list and there is no appropriate note of approval for the unlisted child to board that particular bus at that time on that date, they shouldn’t be allowed to board going home. And all drivers have cells. They can immediately send text to office letting them know so and so boarded with a note signed by so and so and is to be dropped off at so and so with so and so.

13F10
4d ago

It was stated that this young girl wanted to go on a school bus with her friend and that's how she ended up going missing for an hour. It's still not clear how she managed to walk away from her scheduled pickup area and onto this school bus without anyone noticing

