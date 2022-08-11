Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Guardians harnessed speed and defense on 5-1 road trip: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez and the Guardians defense dazzled during a weekend series in Toronto and Cleveland ran the bases like a team on a mission in taking two of three from the Blue Jays to cap a 5-1 road trip and secure its hold on first place in the American League Central Division.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates from Game 116
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Andrés Giménez and the first-place Guardians take on the Tigers in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Terry Francona doesn’t mind a pitcher of smaller stature as long as his fastball has life: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Rookie Xzavion Curry stands 5-foot-11 and weighs in at 200 pounds, but Guardians manager Terry Francona doesn’t think his stature will hold him back. He’s seen plenty of pitchers and position players have good careers despite not towering over their opponents. From Dustin Pedroia...
Watch Denzel Ward, the running backs and some good 1-on-1 battles on Day 13 of Browns training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Denzel Ward return to practice on a limited basis for the first time since injuring his left foot in mandatory minicamp two months ago, and the running backs blast through holes for long runs. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
Xzavion Curry, another rookie, is headed to Cleveland: Guardians takeaways
TORONTO -- Another rookie is headed for Cleveland to make his big league debut. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is being promoted from Class AAA Columbus to start against Detroit in the second game of Monday’s traditional doubleheader at Progressive Field. He will face right-hander Bryan Garcia. Cleveland drafted Curry in...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County
CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
Browns’ Demetric Felton welcomes challenge of bouncing between receiver and running back
BEREA, Ohio -- Maybe the most common question Demetric Felton Jr. gets asked has to do with his position. Felton, now in his second year in Cleveland, has spent significant time in both the running backs room and receivers room. So what does he consider himself?. “I consider myself a...
Glenville loaded for state-title contention? OHSAA Division IV football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Vote for Game of the Week #1
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
Browns activate cornerback Denzel Ward from PUP list
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns secondary is closer to getting its most important player back. Cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, the team announced. Wide receiver Derrick Dillon was waived to make room. Ward injured his left foot in the final practice...
Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell believes Kareem Hunt ‘can be the best in the league’
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t think he has gotten the best out of Kareem Hunt. Neither has anyone else. “I don’t think any of the running back coaches Kareem has had, including me being No. 1, has gotten the most out of Kareem,” Mitchell said on Monday following the team’s walkthrough. “He’s a physical, talented guy but we got to get him to play within the -- well, I have to get him to play within our system.”
Denzel Ward returns, Jadeveon Clowney disruptive: What happened at Browns training camp Day 13
BEREA, Ohio — Two months after he suffered a foot injury on the final day of mandatory minicamp, The Warden returned to the field on Monday. Denzel Ward, the Browns’ lockdown corner and newly minted $20.1 million-a-year man, was activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in individual drills.
Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
Myles Garrett excused for 2nd straight day; Denzel Ward but not full-go: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett was excused from practice for the second straight day to tend to a personal matter, coach Kevin Stefanski said on Day 13 of Browns training camp. He didn’t specify a return date, but Garrett will be fine physically when he rejoins the team. It’s not yet known if he’ll be back for the joint practices Thursday and Friday against the Eagles, and the veterans aren’t expected to play in Sunday’s second preseason game against them at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Browns-Eagles upcoming joint practices, Denzel Ward’s return, the run game: Kevin Stefanski Transcript
BEREA, Ohio -- Coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions from reporters on Monday prior to the Browns’ 13th training camp practice at the team’s CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Here’s a transcript, as provided by the Browns’ media-relations department:
Why Deshaun Watson seems so loose + why Stump Mitchell said Kareem Hunt can be the best back in the league: Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looked as sharp as he has all training camp on Monday. He has been playing with the second team the last two days with Jacoby Brissett moving up to the first team. Why does Watson seem so loose? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock...
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
Back in Division VI, Kirtland seeks to continue run: OHSAA football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six-time OHSAA state football champion Kirtland is back in Division VI. Since 2019, Kirtland has played in Division V and added two more crowns to its total. A 55-game winning streak ended in last year’s D-V title game against Versailles, which also moved down a division.
OHSAA Division VII football season preview: Field shrinking for Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The area’s top teams in Division VII last year, Cuyahoga Heights and Independence, have moved up because of OHSAA competitive balance. That leaves just two teams, Fairport Harding and Windham, left in Division VII from the seven-county area surrounding Cuyahoga County. Even elsewhere, defending state...
Helmet shortage forces Collinwood to cancel Week 1 high school football game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Collinwood will not play its first game of the high school football season Friday because it lacks enough helmets. Coach Greg Wheeler confirmed Sunday his team’s predicament, which forced the cancellation of the Railroaders’ Week 1 trip to Akron North. “It’s not anyone’s fault,”...
