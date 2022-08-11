ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County

CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Glenville loaded for state-title contention? OHSAA Division IV football season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s return last season, following a one-year absence for Cleveland’s city schools, came with a vengeance. The Tarblooders fell just short of the regional finals in their bid to make a run at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV playoffs. They not only bring back the nucleus of that team, but have a handful of college prospects holding scholarship offers from Ohio State.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Tyler Freeman
Cleveland.com

Browns activate cornerback Denzel Ward from PUP list

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns secondary is closer to getting its most important player back. Cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, the team announced. Wide receiver Derrick Dillon was waived to make room. Ward injured his left foot in the final practice...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell believes Kareem Hunt ‘can be the best in the league’

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t think he has gotten the best out of Kareem Hunt. Neither has anyone else. “I don’t think any of the running back coaches Kareem has had, including me being No. 1, has gotten the most out of Kareem,” Mitchell said on Monday following the team’s walkthrough. “He’s a physical, talented guy but we got to get him to play within the -- well, I have to get him to play within our system.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Tigers
Cleveland.com

Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
PERRY, OH
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett excused for 2nd straight day; Denzel Ward but not full-go: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett was excused from practice for the second straight day to tend to a personal matter, coach Kevin Stefanski said on Day 13 of Browns training camp. He didn’t specify a return date, but Garrett will be fine physically when he rejoins the team. It’s not yet known if he’ll be back for the joint practices Thursday and Friday against the Eagles, and the veterans aren’t expected to play in Sunday’s second preseason game against them at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy