BEREA, Ohio -- Browns run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t think he has gotten the best out of Kareem Hunt. Neither has anyone else. “I don’t think any of the running back coaches Kareem has had, including me being No. 1, has gotten the most out of Kareem,” Mitchell said on Monday following the team’s walkthrough. “He’s a physical, talented guy but we got to get him to play within the -- well, I have to get him to play within our system.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO