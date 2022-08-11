ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

National 811 day, call before you dig to avoid more gas leaks in Lubbock

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nAhM_0hE02o5i00

LUBBOCK, Texas — With gas leaks happening frequently in Lubbock, National 811 Day is working to make sure everyone calls before they dig.

Atmos Energy said there’s been quit a few cut gas lines that happen almost everyday.

When a gas leak happens, Lubbock Fire Rescue respond to the call.

“Over the last three or four years that cut gas lines has really become a major problem we’re averaging right now really more than than one a day that we respond to.” Deputy Chief Nick Wilson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Wilson also said the flammability and the possible explosives is what makes gas leak scenes so dangerous.

“There’s always a danger when there’s a utility damage, right, especially if it’s an electrical line, or if it’s a gas line.” Ed Espinoza, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy said.

Espinoza said there are signs to keep a watch for if you hit a line.

“You’re gonna smell natural gas that has a rotten egg smell. So if you smell that odor, please give Atmos Energy a call. You might hear a hissing sound right, maybe if you’re in an alleyway, or if there’s an area of a gas main and to look for dead vegetation,” Espinoza said.

Wilson said cut gas lines are on their priority list.

“It’s in the top five things that we respond to now, along with fires and medicals and a lot of the other emergencies that we go to,” Wilson said.

As a reminder, call before you dig .

“If you’re going to put a shovel on the ground, if you’re going to for the contractors out there, if you’re going to put a backhoe that mini excavator, any type of heavy machinery, or any type of shovel that you’re going to put in the ground, please call 811,” Espinoza said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fire at UMC was accidental, LFR says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said a structure fire at University Medical Center Friday afternoon was caused by accident. LFR responded at 1:01 p.m. Officials said the fire was discovered by contractors doing remodel work, who extinguished the fire. LFR said crews responded to make sure the fire was fully out. The fire was […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, August 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 71°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds will increase across the South Plains, Permian Basin, and throughout eastern New Mexico this evening as remnants of a tropical […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Business
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: August 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 71°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Clouds will increase across the South Plains, Permian Basin, and throughout eastern New Mexico this evening as remnants of a tropical system […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Natural Gas#Atmos Energy#Lubbock Fire Rescue
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Crash follows Lubbock police pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary at 12:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 50th Street, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash in the 2800 block of East 4th Street. There were two subjects on scene when officers arrived, both of which fled the scene […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: August 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 68°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High of 95°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH. A stray shower or storm will remain possible through midnight tonight. After that, a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky will return to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy