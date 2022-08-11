Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Part of the Plaza-Midwood soul leaves today
they say they plan to reopen in a new space in 2023. hopefully the space isn’t too far out from the original location. I still miss the comedy club that was there before Soul. The Perch w/ The Legally Dead Parrots?
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus
Charlotte Pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Charlotte community has been holding Pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the Pride parade coming to the fore in 2001. While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in the...
WBTV
GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
WCNC
Search for answers in deadly shootings
Three separate deadly shootings happened early Saturday morning in Charlotte. Austin Walker has the story.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cyclist says Charlotte needs a better security solution after $2,500 bike stolen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bicycles became a hot commodity during the pandemic, and thieves were quick to get their hands on them. Stacy Lonshore and her 15-year-old son usually go cycling several times a week. They don’t always ride together, but they love the activity for the same reason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Tasty Restaurants in Southend for a Night Out
From new restaurants with trendy flavors to traditional food staples that serve up classic dishes, there is truly something for everyone. Here are some of the top restaurants in South End Charlotte and why we love them.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant
CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
CMPD: July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified, no charges
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg homicide detectives said a July homicide in southeast Charlotte was justified and no one will be charged. Detectives responded to a shooting at the McAlway Manor Condominiums on McAlway Road around 3 a.m. on July 17 where they found Johnny Tramir Green, 23, shot inside an apartment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
qcitymetro.com
Man killed in Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall
A 23-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall. Police have identified the victim as Armani Donovick Spencer. According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.
WBTV
Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
One person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte. Police said they received reports about an accident on the 7700 block of South Tryon Street shortly after 2 a.m. At the scene, 22-year-old Jamir Quincy Rucks was found inside of a vehicle...
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
‘Stunned’: Shelby mom plans to buy house after $1 million lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky mom in Cleveland County said she plans to finally buy a home for her family after winning $1 million on a Carolina Jackpot ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said 40-year-old Kenya Sloan has had a longtime dream of buying a home. “I’ve been wanting […]
Comments / 0