WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
WFAE

In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus

Charlotte Pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Charlotte community has been holding Pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the Pride parade coming to the fore in 2001. While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in the...
WBTV

GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
WSOC Charlotte

Office project in fast-changing part of Charlotte nabs first tenant

CHARLOTTE — Kernersville-based Fourth Elm Construction is erecting an office building in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood. The 5,696-square-foot building will sit on 0.77 acres at 2427 Tuckaseegee Road. Locally based Stewart Law Office will occupy about 3,000 square feet of the building, with the remaining 2,696 square feet to be leased to another office tenant. Stewart Law is currently in about 1,200 square feet at ThExchange, at 5500 77 Center Drive in south Charlotte.
qcitymetro.com

Man killed in Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall

A 23-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall. Police have identified the victim as Armani Donovick Spencer. According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.
WBTV

Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
WBTV

Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
