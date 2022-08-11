Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Multiple shots of the BCG vaccine protect type 1 diabetics from COVID-19
Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), published a new paper in Cell Reports Medicine demonstrating the protective potential of multiple doses of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of patients with type 1 diabetes conducted at the start of the...
MedicalXpress
Despite awareness of COVID-19 risks, many Americans say they're back to 'normal'
Many Americans know of the potential risks to themselves and their families from infection with COVID-19, but growing numbers say they have returned to living their "normal" pre-pandemic lives, according to July 2022 national survey data from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC). Increasing numbers say they personally know someone...
MedicalXpress
Identification of new genomic regions that influence the severity of COVID-19 disease
An international collaboration of human geneticists involving researchers at Queen Mary University of London and the Genes & Health study has identified 11 new genomic regions that influence the severity of COVID-19 disease. The results will help the team better understand why people get infected with SARS-CoV-2, and why some...
MedicalXpress
Another tantalizing step closer to a universal flu vaccine
Development of a universal flu vaccine has been a long-sought goal, and as flu scientists begin to see light at the end of a decades-long tunnel, encouraging data have emerged on an experimental shot. It appears effective against multiple A strains of influenza, including zoonotic ones that might jump the species barrier.
MedicalXpress
New research forecasts effect of two-dose vaccine allocation strategies on infections and death in US
New MIT research forecasts the effect of various two-dose vaccine allocation strategies on the cumulative number of infections and deaths in the U.S.—quantifying the impact of prioritizing first versus second doses. The forecasts suggest that allocating more than 50% of available doses to individuals who have not received their first dose can significantly increase the number of lives saved and significantly reduce the number of COVID-19 infections.
MedicalXpress
Delays in contact tracing impeded early COVID-19 containment
Contact tracing programs were deployed around the globe to slow the spread of COVID-19, but these programs could not prevent the multiple waves of transmission and loss of life that have occurred since March 2020. In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin found that a five-day delay between identifying a case and isolating contacts was the Achilles' heel of a contact tracing program in a large U.S. city.
hippocraticpost.com
Sepsis signs and symptoms
Sepsis signs and symptoms: Sepsis is responsible for 52,000 deaths in the UK each year. A distressing 250,000 people contract the condition, which can have life-changing implications. Many of the symptoms of sepsis are unknown by most people – they range from fatigue and poor concentration through to PTSD, amputation and organ damage.
MedicalXpress
Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
Powerful reactions pour in as FDA clears way for hearing aids to be available over the counter
Hearing aids will soon be offered over-the-counter, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in the latest step to make the devices more accessible and affordable. The move was celebrated by the Biden administration as an agenda win, as the president had run on a platform of expanding access to high-quality health care and lowering costs for the American public.“As early as mid-October, Americans will be able to purchase more affordable hearing aids over the counter at pharmacies and stores across the country,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday.“When too few...
MedicalXpress
Nationwide study shows rise in pregnancy-related complications during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented stressors on the U.S. health care system and resulted in decreased access to routine, in-person prenatal care and reproductive health services, less monitoring of potential pregnancy-related complications, and avoidance of care by patients and clinicians trying to limit COVID-19 exposure. How the pandemic affected pregnancy outcomes—particularly among people with low incomes and people of minoritized racial and ethnic groups—is unknown, and few empirical studies examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on obstetric outcomes at the national level.
MedicalXpress
What parents should know about parechovirus in children, babies
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory, asking clinicians and public health departments to be on the lookout for infants with parechovirus infections. This follows reports of infections in newborns and young infants in multiple states. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases...
MedicalXpress
Don't skip your child's HPV vaccine
Kids are heading back into the classroom, and health care professionals say it's important to prepare for the first day of school by keeping up to date with childhood immunizations. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician, says if you have a preteen, make sure he or...
MedicalXpress
Changes to science syllabus could help improve vaccine uptake, new study concludes
Researchers are calling for urgent changes to the GCSE science curriculum to help equip learners with sufficient scientific literacy to be able to identify reliable sources and inform their future vaccination decision-making process. A recent study from the University of Portsmouth has uncovered new insights on the factors affecting immunization...
MedicalXpress
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron surge in patients on dialysis
In a recent study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose in adults with kidney failure who were on dialysis enhanced patients' protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron-dominant period. A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.
MedicalXpress
Can a human with a spinal cord injury walk and run? Discovering clues with neuromorphic technology
An international research team led by Prof. Tae-Woo Lee (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Republic of Korea) and Prof. Zhenan Bao (Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, US) has succeeded in recovering muscle movements in a model of paralyzed mice through organic artificial nerves. The result was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify how SARS-CoV-2 spreads in the Middle East
Understanding the global transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is critical for rapidly containing and handling the virus, especially as new variants and mutations of concern emerge. Certain regions in the world, including the Middle East and Northern Africa region, have been notoriously understudied and under-sampled. For the first time, Scripps Research scientists and collaborators unveil how the virus spreads in this region to better understand the unique ways that infectious disease threats arise and evolve in the Middle East.
MedicalXpress
Is fake meat healthy? And what's actually in it?
The popularity of plant-based proteins, or "fake meat," has increased in recent years as consumers look to eat fewer animal products. In fact, plant-based protein is projected to be a A$3 billion opportunity for Australia by 2030. Many consumers believe these fake meats are better for their health, as well...
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover opposing roles of p38 proteins in cardiac hypertrophy
A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by Dr. Guadalupe Sabio has identified a key role for the MKK3/6–p38γ/δ signaling pathway in the development of cardiac hypertrophy. The results, published in the journal eLife, suggest that inhibition of p38γ/δ could be a useful therapeutic strategy for diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; however, this avenue remains unexplored because of the lack of specific inhibitors for these kinase enzymes. The study also shows the opposite effect upon inhibition of another member of this protein family, p38α, indicating that long-term clinical use of p38α inhibitors to treat chronic disease risks damage to the heart.
MedicalXpress
Pediatric kidney transplant patients fare better when kidney is from live donor
Do pediatric kidney transplant patients have better long-term outcomes when their kidney comes from living, biologically unrelated donors compared to deceased donors?. A new UC Davis Health study finds that they do. The study reviewed data from the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network database from Jan. 1, 2001 to Sept. 30, 2021. Researchers compared the rates of graft failure (when the organ is rejected by the recipient) and death, as well as long-term outcomes of children who received kidney transplants from living related donors, living unrelated donors and deceased donors.
MedicalXpress
Mepolizumab cuts exacerbations in children with severe asthma
Asthma exacerbations are reduced for children and adolescents with exacerbation-prone eosinophilic asthma who are living in socioeconomically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and receive mepolizumab therapy, according to a study published in the Aug. 13 issue of The Lancet. Daniel J. Jackson, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
