Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment
Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
kjzz.org
Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment
Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
Tempe etching event hopes to curb catalytic converter thefts
PHOENIX — There's a rapidly growing trend in the Valley of thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars. The City of Tempe teamed up with Maricopa County to keep you from becoming a target. "I'm getting my catalytic converter etched, we've just felt kind of unsafe, we've heard a lot...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in Apache Junction by phone app
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash in Apache Junction over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
fox10phoenix.com
El Mirage Police identifies people accused of trying to enter school building during lockdown situation
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - On Aug. 15, El Mirage city officials provided new updates in connection with an incident that resulted in the lockdown of a Dysart Unified School District elementary school. The incident, according to prior reports, happened on Aug. 12, following reports of an armed man on campus....
KGUN 9
Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Teen Boy Dead, 5 Injured in Rollover Accident on Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 15, 2022) – Thursday night, a 13-year-old boy was killed and multiple were hurt in a rollover accident on Interstate 17. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., near Union Hills Drive on August 11th. According to police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost...
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
East Valley Tribune
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oucampus.org
Baseline and Alma School
Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near. Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows. The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th...
Here Are The Most Delicious Loaded Fries In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best loaded fries.
'Stop printing it and destroying trees': Phoenix offers links to opt out of junk mail
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. That's what user "GarthZorn" asked recently on Phoenix's subreddit when their mail carrier dropped off a copy of the telephone directory to their home. "2-minutes later, it's in my recycling can," they said in the post. "How...
fox10phoenix.com
Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation
People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
Phoenix New Times
ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe
As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be inappropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
AZFamily
Suspects cutting fencing, setting cows loose in Buckeye neighborhood
At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 4 hours ago.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1