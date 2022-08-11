ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment

Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
MARICOPA, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday. Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump. But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Phoenix City Council#Amazon Fire Tv
East Valley Tribune

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
oucampus.org

Baseline and Alma School

Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe

As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspects cutting fencing, setting cows loose in Buckeye neighborhood

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy