Woodlands Online& LLC
45 South @ FM1488 Closure
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
wbap.com
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
cw39.com
Watch out for this daily closure on SH-146 from La Porte to Baytown this week
LA PORTE, TX (KIAH) – Commuting over the Fred Hartman Bridge this week will look slightly different as construction workers close off two lanes. Beginning August 15 at 9:00 a.m. two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed starting on the bridge and going all the way to Missouri St. They will reopen before the evening commute around by 3:00 p.m. The closure will continue until Wednesday, August 17.
Royalton Houston high-rise preparing residents to brace for long-term evacuation after water main break
HOUSTON — Residents are being told to brace for a long-term evacuation as crews continue to remove water from The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condominium. It's unknown how long the evacuation will be in place, but management said they plan to collect residents' personal belongings as the building prepares for the long-term repairs.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING
I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
Wednesday night's thunderstorms were a relief for many, but for some, they brought disaster
CYPRESS, Texas — Many people were happy to see some rain Wednesday night, but for a handful of families, the thunderstorms were devastating. Some found themselves picking up the pieces after nearly everything they owned was destroyed. John Thompson is among several Houston-area homeowners surveying the damage today. “No...
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
pearland.com
The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan
The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan. The City of Pearland ceased Stage One classification of the Drought Plan contingency, due to water demand returning to below the plan threshold. The recent rainfall conditions have provided much-needed reprieve from the drought conditions. However, residents are...
everythinglubbock.com
NMSP: Head-on collision in Lea County kills Katy, Texas man
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 11, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 128 near milepost 27, west of Jal, NM. The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Kevin F. Montes...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
fox26houston.com
Deadly NE Harris County crash under investigation
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly crash late Saturday evening. Officials said the crash occurred on the 700 block of Beaumont Highway just after 7:30 p.m. Deputies said it was reported a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Beaumont Highway and...
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
Click2Houston.com
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO CHILDREN INJURED IN PORTER AUTO PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT
Two young children were injured just after 5:30 pm. One was critical and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston by MCHD, the other with a leg injury in stable condition. Porter Fire assisted on the scene. This after they were hit by a vehicle that was backing up at one of the homes inside the Trinity Pines Mobile Home Community on Ford Road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
