Harris County, TX

45 South @ FM1488 Closure

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
Watch out for this daily closure on SH-146 from La Porte to Baytown this week

LA PORTE, TX (KIAH) – Commuting over the Fred Hartman Bridge this week will look slightly different as construction workers close off two lanes. Beginning August 15 at 9:00 a.m. two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed starting on the bridge and going all the way to Missouri St. They will reopen before the evening commute around by 3:00 p.m. The closure will continue until Wednesday, August 17.
More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
I-45 REMAINS CLOSED SUNDAY MORNING

I-45 southbound at Creighton/River Plantation as crews continue work on the San Jacinto River Bridge. At 8 am traffic is flowing smoothly but don’t expect that long. Saturday almost every artery was at a standstill. Exit Loop 336 South take it to FM 1314 then south to SH 242 then back to I-45. Crighton road also goes through but with only one lane the traffic light will have traffic heavily backed up. Another option is if you are going into Houston, is to take FM 1314 to SH 99 then go west to the Hardy Toll Road or I-45. Once traffic starts delays have been well over an hour. The freeway is set to reopen Monday at 5am.
The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan

The City of Pearland ceases its Stage One of the Drought Plan. The City of Pearland ceased Stage One classification of the Drought Plan contingency, due to water demand returning to below the plan threshold. The recent rainfall conditions have provided much-needed reprieve from the drought conditions. However, residents are...
NMSP: Head-on collision in Lea County kills Katy, Texas man

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 11, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 128 near milepost 27, west of Jal, NM. The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Kevin F. Montes...
Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
Deadly NE Harris County crash under investigation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly crash late Saturday evening. Officials said the crash occurred on the 700 block of Beaumont Highway just after 7:30 p.m. Deputies said it was reported a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Beaumont Highway and...
Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
TWO CHILDREN INJURED IN PORTER AUTO PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

Two young children were injured just after 5:30 pm. One was critical and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston by MCHD, the other with a leg injury in stable condition. Porter Fire assisted on the scene. This after they were hit by a vehicle that was backing up at one of the homes inside the Trinity Pines Mobile Home Community on Ford Road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
