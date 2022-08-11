Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Veteran LSU quarterback walking away from football
The Tigers will be without an experienced signal-caller against the Seminoles.
atozsports.com
Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium
The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
Major LSU Target Khai Prean Sets Commitment Date
The Tigers look to continue their dominance on recruitment trail with the Louisiana native
saturdaydownsouth.com
Preseason AP Poll: LSU, Kentucky see long streaks come to an end
Preseason AP poll reactions this year revealed somewhat of a reflection of a couple of trends across the SEC. Kentucky is heading in a positive direction in terms of being ranked, while LSU is in rebuilding mode. The Tigers are outside of the AP Top 25 for the first time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols commit just had the best commitment ceremony we’ve ever seen
The Tennessee Vols received some great news on Monday as four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to UT. Matthews, 6-foot/165 lbs from Baton Rouge, LA, committed to Tennessee over Texas and Michigan. The Vols’ latest commit is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 15 cornerback in the...
