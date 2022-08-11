ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Preseason AP Poll: LSU, Kentucky see long streaks come to an end

Preseason AP poll reactions this year revealed somewhat of a reflection of a couple of trends across the SEC. Kentucky is heading in a positive direction in terms of being ranked, while LSU is in rebuilding mode. The Tigers are outside of the AP Top 25 for the first time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy