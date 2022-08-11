Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY

Man Serving 2 Life Sentences Gets Additional 30 Years
A man serving two life sentences in prison was sentenced to an additional 30 years for a Germantown home invasion robbery in 2017. Gregory Jones, 28, was sentenced Friday in circuit court, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Oct. 9, 2017, Jones and an accomplice broke into the home and robbed and assaulted the homeowner. He was connected to the crime via DNA evidence in gloves found near the scene.
Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police
BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting. Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man Sentenced For Biting Police Officers While Clutching Drugs In Anne Arundel County
A Maryland man could spend up to two decades behind bars after being found guilty of more than a dozen charges related to the assault of two Anne Arundel County Police officers. Annapolis resident Brandon Hardy, 26, was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an...
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Multiple Fatal Weekend Shootings Under Investigation In Prince George's County
Several fatal weekend shootings are under investigation within a typically quiet Maryland county, authorities announced. In Prince George’s County, investigations have been launched into at least three fatal shootings that were reported during the weekend that began on Friday, Aug. 12. First, officers from the Homicide Unit were called...

Billingsley pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 incident at capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Jefferson County man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Steven Billingsley, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...

Prince George's police scramble for solutions, 'concerned' after 5 weekend murders
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — The weekend began with a push for peace at a rally hosted by State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy Friday evening in Seat Pleasant. "I am especially concerned when young people resorting to violence," Braveboy said. "When young people feel like they can take a life."

Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court
The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...

Annapolis Drug Dealer Sentenced For Drug Conspiracy Involving Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine
Defendant was on Supervised Release for a Previous Federal Drug Conviction. Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Khayr Basimibnbrown, a/k/a “Keith Brown,” and “Shitty,” age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Basimibnbrown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.

Fort Washington man, 53, killed in Temple Hills shooting Sunday: PGPD
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — UPDATE:. The victim was identified by police Monday as Terrence Koonce, 51, of Fort Washington. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _...

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Violate Protective Order- On August 6, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi made contact with the victim who advised Mindy Jo Blado, age 42 of Mechanicsville, was at the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Dep. Wilhelmi subsequently arrested Blado and charged her with Violate Protective Order. Assault- On...
DC Catholic school vandalized twice, statue decapitated & stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to repair the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were also pulled...
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...

Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
