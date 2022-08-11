ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Village, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Man Serving 2 Life Sentences Gets Additional 30 Years

A man serving two life sentences in prison was sentenced to an additional 30 years for a Germantown home invasion robbery in 2017. Gregory Jones, 28, was sentenced Friday in circuit court, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Oct. 9, 2017, Jones and an accomplice broke into the home and robbed and assaulted the homeowner. He was connected to the crime via DNA evidence in gloves found near the scene.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man held without bail in deadly boating hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man charged in the hit-and-run boating death of an Anne Arundel County woman was ordered held without bail Monday, court records show.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, remains in custody on charges of negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, according to a WJZ search of court records.The charges stem from the death of Laura Slattery, a 63-year-old Pasadena woman who was killed in a boat crash last month.Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called to the Magothy River about 10 p.m. July 3 in response to a crash involving...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man killed by officer files lawsuit against Anne Arundel County Police

BALTIMORE -- The family of a 20-year-old man shot and killed in January by an Anne Arundel County Police officer will file a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the police department, their lawyers announced.Dyonta Quarles Jr. was shot at his Crofton home after a struggle with officers responding to a report of family violence, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which conducted an independent investigation of the shooting.     Quarles, known as DJ, was unarmed at the time. He was shot by Officer First Class J. Ricci, who was transported from the scene in serious condition after the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, MD
City
Montgomery Village, MD
Montgomery Village, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Attorneys#Prison#Violent Crime#Northwest High School#The Germantown School#State#The Court Of Appeals
WTOV 9

Billingsley pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 incident at capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Jefferson County man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Steven Billingsley, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court

The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Drug Dealer Sentenced For Drug Conspiracy Involving Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine

Defendant was on Supervised Release for a Previous Federal Drug Conviction. Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Khayr Basimibnbrown, a/k/a “Keith Brown,” and “Shitty,” age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Basimibnbrown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy