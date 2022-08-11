Read full article on original website
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach?
Albert Pujols homered twice to help lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3, on Sunday. Pujols hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run drive in the eighth to give him 689 career homers. As his final season winds down, the 42-year-old Pujols ranks fourth on the career homer list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Marcus Freeman reveals telling reaction from Drew Pyne on losing quarterback competition
Notre Dame named sophomore Tyler Buchner starting quarterback midway through fall camp, meaning Drew Pyne will have to settle in to the backup role – at least to begin the season. “As I told both of those guys I can’t think of – in my years of playing football,...
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
MLB odds: Breaking down teams' postseason chances
Welcome back, class! Today’s lecture is about a new futures bet available on FOX Bet: Will a team make the MLB postseason? It’s a simple "Yes" or "No" answer with different odds attached. I’ll go over a few key bets I like, but first, here's some ground rules...
Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0
San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7...
Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2
Philadelphia Phillies (64-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-69, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Reds +158; over/under is 9 1/2...
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers
Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Xzavion Curry to make MLB debut on Monday
Shohei Ohtani passing all-time greats and still being under appreciated | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains how ELITE Shohei Ohtani is as he hit his 25th Home Run of the season last night, moving him past Ichiro Suzuki for the 2nd-most Home Runs hit by a Japanese player with 118. Ohtani is the only player in MLB history to record 25+ Home Runs and 150+ Pitching Strikeouts in the same season.
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
Major League Baseball releases postseason schedule
Major League Baseball released its 2022 postseason schedule Monday, and the World Series will start on Friday, Oct. 28 on FOX Sports. It's the first time since 1915 that the World Series would start on a Friday. The postseason could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.
Royals take road skid into matchup against the Twins
Kansas City Royals (48-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-55, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -195, Royals +163; over/under is 8...
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Cionel Perez's fastball is wow-inducing
The Field of Dreams Game is a time when we celebrate our shared love of baseball. Well, every week, I celebrate my love of pitching right here, breaking down the week’s filthiest pitches … and here are those pitches!. 1. Cionel Pérez’s incredible two-seamer. The Orioles'...
Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It...
Wacha makes short work of Yankees, Boston wins 3-0 in 2:15
BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha and the last-place Red Sox made short work of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Pitching for the first time in almost seven weeks, Wacha returned from a shoulder injury to limit New York to a pair of singles in seven innings, and Boston beat the Yankees 3-0 on Sunday night.
