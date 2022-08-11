Scottsdale locals launch laptop initiative for students in-need

Starting the school year, college students are expected to come to class ready with a catalog of supplies from books to computers.

Not all students can afford to keep up with the changing demands for school supplies, however, one couple looks to solve this issue at Coronado High School.

Many high schools today equip their students with laptops that students are responsible for until they graduate. After graduation, some students are left without the means to purchase a new laptop for the next phase of their education.

While there are opportunities for low-income students to apply for scholarships and student loans, it can be more difficult to find specific scholarships that include both tuition and supplies.

To address this need, Kevin Maxwell and his wife, Bronwyn, have lent a hand to Coronado High School students by providing them with new laptops to have them “set up for success” by the first day of school after they return their school-sponsored Chromebooks.

Kevin Maxwell explained that the couple lives near Coronado High School and is heavily involved in volunteering within the district, which was a driving factor for getting involved with this specific school.

Both the Maxwells volunteer within the district as Kevin Maxwell serves on Scottsdale Unified School District Foundation board and Bronwyn Maxwell is on the Coronado Foundation for the Future board.

“Now they’ve got this wonderful scholarship so they’re going to be able to continue their education by going to community college, but they don’t have anything to do the homework on,” Kevin said.

The Coronado Foundation offers funds for students at the school who qualify for federal free and reduced lunches called the Promise Scholarship, which gives up to $5,000 per student over a two-year period to attend a Maricopa County Community College or an accredited technical or trade school in the state.

Kevin Maxwell said scholarship students dedicate a lot of time to receive this extra college funding. These students typically struggle academically at the start of the year, but put in work throughout their senior year specifically for the scholarship, he said.

From Bronwyn Maxwell’s work on the CFF board, she told her husband about some students who couldn’t afford a new laptop out, even saying some students were going to attempt to complete work using their cellphones.

“My wife met a couple of kids while she was doing the interview process, who were awarded scholarships, but in talking to them, she found out that the issue was that they had to turn in their laptops,” Kevin said.

While the scholarship covers a portion of tuition each year at those colleges or schools, it does not cover the cost of supplies.

Filling a hole

Competing for the Promise Scholarship, students participate in an interview with CFF board members. This, Kevin Maxwell said, is where his wife first made contact with many students they’ve helped.

Since the two were not school employees, they worked with Coronado staff to identify students who may need help. Nicole Tarter, counselor at Coronado, has been one staff member helping to connect students from the Promise Scholarship with the couple.

“After one of my students completed their interview, she just introduced herself and said how great he did and if he needed any help to reach out to her,” Tarter said of when she began working with Bronwyn Maxwell.

In her role as senior class counselor, Tarter worked with students who were looking to college as an option but were unable to afford it as well as students who thought college was out of the question because of their financial situation. Tarter connects them to opportunities that can be used to further their academic careers.

Bridging the gap between the Maxwells and Coronado students, Tarter said Bronwyn Maxwell was the one who initiated this collaboration after their first meeting during the scholarship’s interview process.

“I think we met maybe a few other times at the other scholarship events, and she asked about computers or clothes or anything, and I was like ‘A computer would be amazing because all the students turn their computers in at the end of the year,’” she explained.

The Maxwells made it clear if there was ever a student who may need something they could help fill that need, which is how they stepped in to provide the laptops.

Delivering the laptops, Kevin Maxwell said he enjoys getting to meet the student and talking with them about their plans for college, saying he loves to see the students' "smiling faces." Pictured above (from left to right) are Bronwyn and Kevin Maxwell, Aaron Cano and Nicole Tarter during one of the laptop drop-offs.

For the previous school year, more than 20 students accepted the Promise Scholarships, Tarter detailed, with the Maxwells providing six of those students with a laptop for their continued education.

“It was just something that started small, and they were more than willing to help because they have the connections and the resources to help,” she said.

How it works is a student will come to Tarter if they’re in need of a laptop and she will pass that message along to the Maxwells to start the process of getting that technology to them. Being a counselor and working with the students, Tarter said she’s able to learn more about each student’s specific needs and where or how they need assistance.

Kevin Maxwell’s background in the IT business made it an easy process for him to find laptops along with giving students a license to Microsoft 365 and a case for their new laptop. He says it helps to set them up for the coming school year.

“I honestly didn’t think I wanted to start something per se,” Tarter said. “I didn’t know what we could do, but I think Bronwyn and Kevin being willing to share their resources and help the students is what really helped.”

Tarter also spoke of how important it is to have programs like the Maxwells’ laptop initiative to assist students who may have financial struggles with college. Receiving this technology can impact the success of these students in the long run.

“By having people help out and donate computers, or donate interview clothes, or things like that, they’re not only helping the student, they’re helping change the generations that are going to come after the student,” she said.

Future growth

With the success the couple and their partners at Coronado have observed through this small initiative, there’s hope a program like this will become more established in coming school years.

Kevin Maxwell said they are looking to try to qualify as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, but there are no official names for what this fresh organization could be.

As of now, the couple plans to keep the program at Coronado but would love the opportunity to expand with the support of other community partners.

“There’s a huge need out there, you know, there’s lots of great educational programs that support a lot of students in a lot of ways, but kids fall into the crack,” he said.

Their initiative has seen an increase in interest from the students helped.

Ideally, the Maxwells would like to expand but before trying this program at other schools, they're looking to first start a foundation that specifically addresses the laptop issue, and officially establishes some kind of program at Coronado.

One student helped was recent Coronado graduate Aaron Cano, who says the excitement for this opportunity has spread via word of mouth from other students, although Cano was identified following his interview with the Coronado Foundation.

Cano said he and his cousin were recipients of both the Promise Scholarship and the laptop given by the Maxwells. They’ve discussed how the laptop has been an important tool for their continuing education.

Before that opportunity, he said he was planning on getting the minimum requirements for supplies like pencils, pens or notebooks.

“I was just going to use the extra funds off my FAFSA money or my personal pocket to just get like the necessary things for college,” Cano said.

As he prepares to start college this fall semester, Cano said he feels more secure knowing he’s not lacking any materials thanks to the laptop program. On top of this new technology, he’s grateful he’s been given the support and opportunity to pursue a college education.

While the Maxwells are planning out an official program, Cano agreed students like him at Coronado should be aware of programs and community members eager to support them through scholarships or providing them with college essentials.

“I think with them helping provide laptops for those who can’t necessarily afford them, it’s awesome in the sense of helping our community and helping out the next generation,” Cano said.

Thinking of how this opportunity helped him, he said that it has acted as a “stepping stone” for other low-income students who found it difficult to imagine getting to receive an education post-high school.