In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

The Sturgeon supermoon is the third and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon reached its peak here in the UK at 2:36am on the 12 August 2022. The interestingly-named supermoon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of North America. They observed that August’s full Moon coincided with increased numbers of sturgeon in their rivers and lakes. In the UK it was also known as the Barley Moon, Fruit Moon, or Grain Moon.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO