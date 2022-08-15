ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

By Pa
 16 minutes ago

The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.

The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.

Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lights Up#Night Sky#Supermoon#Uk#The Stunning#Sturgeon
