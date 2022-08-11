Effective: 2022-08-14 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Overton Arm of Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 715 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Overton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, Logandale, Bunkerville and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 90 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO