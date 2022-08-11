ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Taxpayer Engagement Center opens in Charleston, West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A ribbon cutting marked the grand opening for the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. The event happened today, Thursday, Aug. 11.

The new center is located on Lee Street East in Downtown Charleston.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the center is designed to give people easy access and customer service. The facility includes kiosks, space for educational sessions, and tax representatives who are available by appointment.

“This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Justice said. “At the end of the day, we know how to appreciate others. That’s what this building stands for: an appreciation for others.”

The center is also home to the new Office of the Taxpayer Advocate.

