Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Several injured after overnight shootout at Methodist North Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shoot out in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital Tuesday morning at 12:42 a.m. The shooting left six victims injured. Two victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Four victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One of those four is now in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
1 Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Sunday evening. The officials stated that a man riding his motorcycle collided with a fire truck on East Holmes Road near Waldrup Street in Whitehaven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 People Dead In A Pedestrian Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a pedestrian crash took place on Friday night at the intersection of Berrybrook Road and East Raines Road. The officials stated that one of the pedestrians was declared dead at the scene. The other pedestrian was rushed to Regional One [..]
More traffic officers to patrol Shelby County highways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the end of the year, you can expect to see more law enforcement cracking down on drivers going way too fast on Memphis-area highways, weaving in and out of lanes, and in some cases, stopping traffic. Memphis police will add 10 officers to its Traffic...
Memphis fire truck involved in crash on I-240; 2 in hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a car accident on I-240 early Monday morning. Memphis Fire responded to an accident at I-240 and Airways Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Officials said someone ran into a fire engine while MFD was at the scene. No firemen...
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
actionnews5.com
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
localmemphis.com
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
actionnews5.com
Cummings K-8 remains closed after ceiling collapse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cummings K-8 school is closed Tuesday morning after a ceiling partially collapsed. That ceiling collapse happened Monday morning just before noon; three adults were injured but no one was critically hurt. It happened in the school’s library, but luckily no students were injured. Cummings in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Churchill Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene the man was located and pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
actionnews5.com
Brooks Museum makes statement regarding downtown fire station demolition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has issued a statement about the permitted demolition of the Memphis fire station at 65 South Front Street by the City of Memphis. The decommissioned station located at the riverfront will be the new home of the Brooks Museum by...
Funeral arrangements announced for Memphis firefighter killed in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for a Memphis firefighter killed during a crash last week. David Pleasant, a 32-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died in a crash on the way to a house fire in South Memphis. Investigators said the wreck happened...
Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
actionnews5.com
Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Sunday morning. Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Millbranch Road around 1 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said one suspect wore an orange and black hoodie, and the other had on a gray hoodie.
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
Comments / 0