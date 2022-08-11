ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Several injured after overnight shootout at Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a shoot out in front of the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital Tuesday morning at 12:42 a.m. The shooting left six victims injured. Two victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Four victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One of those four is now in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cummings K-8 remains closed after ceiling collapse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cummings K-8 school is closed Tuesday morning after a ceiling partially collapsed. That ceiling collapse happened Monday morning just before noon; three adults were injured but no one was critically hurt. It happened in the school’s library, but luckily no students were injured. Cummings in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Churchill Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene the man was located and pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead on Millbranch Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Sunday morning. Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on Millbranch Road around 1 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said one suspect wore an orange and black hoodie, and the other had on a gray hoodie.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN

