Fox news anchor Laura Ingraham has said the US may want to turn the page on Donald Trump and get someone who follows the former president’s policy – but is not him.Calling the former president a friend of hers for 25 years, the prime time anchor said people conflate Mr Trump with a general overall sense of happiness in the US.“The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s...

POTUS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO