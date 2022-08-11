Read full article on original website
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
Trump gloats over Liz Cheney loss before primary polls even open: ‘You’re fired’
As polls indicate a heavy defeat is on the horizon for Liz Cheney in Wyoming, former president Donald Trump took a dig at the Republican representative using his trademark phrase: “You’re fired.”Voters will decide the fate of the high-profile Republican on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Wyoming, one of the reddest states in the country.“This is your chance to send a message to the RINOs (Republican in Name Only) and the fake news media, the radical left lunatics, that we have unfortunately too many in our country, and you’re going to elect Harriet, and you’re going to tell...
Kevin McCarthy calls Liz Cheney’s primary a ‘referendum on Jan 6’
US House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has dubbed a potential defeat of Liz Cheney in the Wyoming GOP primary election to be a “referendum” on the Jan 6 committee probing the Capitol insurrection last year.The Wyoming representative has in turn clapped back at Mr McCarthy by saying it was “really difficult to understand that word salad”.Speaking to Fox News on Monday in Wyoming, where Mr McCarthy has campaigned for Ms Cheney’s challenger Harriet Hageman, the House minority leader said he believes the incumbent Wyoming representative will lose the primary elections.“I don’t think that she’s going to win” Mr McCarthy...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in South Carolina
A few weeks after President Joe Biden contracted COVID-19, first lady Jill Biden tested positive while visiting South Carolina.
Even Fox host Laura Ingraham thinks America is tired of Trump: ‘Maybe it’s time to turn the page’
Fox news anchor Laura Ingraham has said the US may want to turn the page on Donald Trump and get someone who follows the former president’s policy – but is not him.Calling the former president a friend of hers for 25 years, the prime time anchor said people conflate Mr Trump with a general overall sense of happiness in the US.“The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s...
