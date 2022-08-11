Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Fortnite Appears to Be Teasing Eminem Event
Fortnite is apparently teasing some kind of Eminem event, though fans aren't sure exactly what that will look like. Fortnite is one of the biggest games out there and has really evolved into a giant platform. Although it's extremely fun and well-liked amongst its players, it has become a tool for advertising and social events as well. The game is famous for its crossovers with Marvel, Disney, DC, and other huge brands. In 2020, Christopher Nolan even debuted the trailer for Tenet in Fortnite and then some of his movies were shown in the game. Epic Games has even held concerts within the game for major artists like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott.
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
ComicBook
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
You season 4 release: When could season 4 arrive on Netflix?
We’re coming up on a year since You last debuted new episodes on Netflix, and fans are seriously desperate to find out what Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is up to next. You season 3 was seriously a whirlwind as he and wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) moved to a new town and attempted to live a normal life. Of course, for these two, that proved to be impossible.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
theplaylist.net
Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: “You Get The Same Version Of ‘Star Wars’ Each Time” But Not In The MCU
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” premieres on Disney+ next week, and it’s the latest of almost a dozen MCU series to hit the streamer in less than two years. It begs the question: is Marvel releasing too much content? MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think so and even took a dig at the rival “Star Wars” universe to explain why.
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
The Nintendo GameCube Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Despite the fact that the GameCube was one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles, it offers a lot of nostalgia and a library of iconic games (via Nintendo). While known for its purple color, the GameCube almost looked very different, as American marketers thought the shade was too feminine. The GameCube came after the Nintendo 64, and it was a huge leap in technology for Nintendo.
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
'GTA 6' Is Aiming For "Photorealism", Says Leaker
The Grand Theft Auto VI leaks are coming faster than you can say Rockstar Games. After years of radio silence, we’re finally starting to get an idea of what GTA VI might look like, albeit unofficially. The game is allegedly due to have a “cleaned up” tone and will feature a female protagonist. It’s also rumoured to be set in Vice City and now we know what kind of aesthetic the game will take on.
IGN
Everything Announced at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase
THQ Nordic presented a new digital showcase today full of new trailers and some surprise announcements. Alongside a new Alone in the Dark, THQ announced several new games across different genres including racing, RTS, and more. Check out everything announced during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase below. New Alone in...
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
theplaylist.net
‘Masters Of The Universe’ Turns 35: When A Bad Film Becomes A Nostalgic Classic Due To Lack Of Options [The Playlist Podcast]
Way before the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed that superheroes and kids franchises could be record-breaking box office hits. Even before “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” showed that film adaptations of children’s toys and cartoons could work. Hell, predating Tim Burton’s world-changing “Batman,” there was “Masters of the Universe.” The 1987 box office bomb starring Dolph Lundgren was a Hollywood attempt to capitalize on a famous cartoon and toy line doomed by a low budget but filled with a ton of heart. And though it isn’t often brought up as a cult classic of the late-‘80s, The Playlist Podcast is here to say that it should. Well, kinda.
TODAY.com
‘Simpsons’ to finally reveal how the show predicts the future
After decades of creepy coincidences, “The Simpsons” executive producer Matt Selman says it will finally be revealed how the show accurately predicts the future. The reveal will come in the show’s 34th season.Aug. 11, 2022.
natureworldnews.com
Vanilla Vader: New Species Found to Resemble Darth Vader from the 'Star Wars' Franchise
Darth Vader from the "Star Wars" franchise will probably meet his look-alike after a study led by scientists from Taiwan found a new species that resembles the image of the Sith, an ancient order and the main antagonists in the franchise. The species has been nicknamed "vanilla Vader" by Live Science and scientists call it Bathynomus yucatanensis.
PS Plus update shows Sony continues to forget about Premium subscribers
The next bundle of games heading to PS Plus has been announced, but might disappoint Premium subscribers. A bumper crop of 10 games will be hitting PS Plus's Premium and Extra libraries on August 16. As listed in a PlayStation blog post (opens in new tab), they're headlined by a trio of Yakuza titles – Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. All three are beloved action RPGs, with Yakuza 0 arguably offering the best entry point into the main series.
