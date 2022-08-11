ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WTGS

Georgia's eWIC pilot program expanding from paper to electronic

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Officials from the USDA Food Nutrition and Consumer Services visited Savannah Monday to celebrate the launch of a new program at the Coastal Health District. The new program is called eWIC, and it allows people to use a card similar to a debit card instead...
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham County, GA
WTGS

Georgia's average pas price drops 11 cents for the week: AAA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia gas prices continue to drop, with the state average for one gallon of regular unleaded gas at $3.52, as of Monday morning. According to AAA, the state average is 11 cents less than a week ago and 59 cents less than a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WTGS

More suspects sought in Statesboro off-campus apartment shooting: Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment on Saturday. According to an updated press release, SPD responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane at about 6:15 p.m., to a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings, damaged vehicles and a ground-floor apartment with a shattered window, according to officials.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Crews battling two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) - Crews have contained a two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire is in an industrial area in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive. Officials say the fire was caused by a conveyor belt and spread to the rest...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Fatal crash in Jasper County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Monday morning that left one dead and three injured in Jasper County. According to SCHP Trooper Nick Pye, at 5 a.m., two vehicles collided while traveling south on I-95 near the 1-mile marker. Officials said one of the vehicles was a 2010 Nissan SUV and the other was unknown.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

1 injured after vehicle rollover on Trask Parkway, official says

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District reported a single vehicle collision on Trask Parkway Sunday afternoon that left one person injured, according to officials. Just before 4:30 p.m., emergency vehicles responded to an incident on Trask Parkway by Bogus Lane. Officials said rescue workers arrived to...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

