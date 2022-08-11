Read full article on original website
WTGS
Beaufort County celebrates first day of school amidst changes in the classroom
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Monday marked the first day back for the Beaufort County School District. District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said he has a busy schedule, but there is always a lot of excitement for the first day back. "[I've] visited several schools already, and I’m going...
WTGS
Georgia's eWIC pilot program expanding from paper to electronic
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Officials from the USDA Food Nutrition and Consumer Services visited Savannah Monday to celebrate the launch of a new program at the Coastal Health District. The new program is called eWIC, and it allows people to use a card similar to a debit card instead...
WTGS
Chatham Co. officials ask residents to repurpose SPLOST money drainage improvements
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chester Ellis, the Chatham County Chairman, said that the county has a $3.3 million surplus in the SPLOST budget after the state covered the cost of a previously planned project. Ellis said that The Chatham County Board of Commissioners would like to repurpose the...
WTGS
Gun violence outreach programs collect remembrance objects for memorial project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Both local and national gun violence outreach programs partnered to supply victims an opportunity to share a memory of their lost loved ones with the rest of the nation. Olga Williams created Dominique's World, a mentorship program to inspire and empower young people, after losing...
WTGS
Port Wentworth councilwoman responds to shooting in Rice Creek subdivision
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Port Wentworth Police Department said they received a call close to midnight on Friday about a shooting in the clubhouse parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision. Police officials said they captured suspect Desimond Butler the next afternoon, putting him into custody and...
WTGS
Man punched pregnant woman in stomach, threatened to steal baby: North Charleston PD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Savannah man is facing charges after assaulting a pregnant employee at a North Charleston gas station on Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Officers responded to Circle K, located at 8700 Rivers Ave., early Sunday morning for reports...
WTGS
Alligator euthanized, victim identified after attack in Sun City: Sheriff's office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a call about a fatal alligator attack in Sun City at about 11:15 a.m., Monday. According to BCSO Major Angela Viens, the body of a female victim was recovered at about 1 p.m. Officials said BCSO...
WTGS
Georgia's average pas price drops 11 cents for the week: AAA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia gas prices continue to drop, with the state average for one gallon of regular unleaded gas at $3.52, as of Monday morning. According to AAA, the state average is 11 cents less than a week ago and 59 cents less than a month ago.
WTGS
Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
WTGS
2-vehicle crash involving dump truck in Effingham County leaves 1 man dead
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One man is dead after a fatal crash between a car and a dump truck in Effingham County Monday morning, according to officials. A Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Georgia 21 North, just past its intersection with Patriot Park.
WTGS
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in salon robbery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video robbing the Whip Salon on Hilton Head Island. According to BCSO, on Aug. 4 around 3:30 a.m., a man forced his way into the salon, located at 1040 William Hilton Parkway.
WTGS
Savannah police investigating shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Dept. is investigating a shooting at the intersection of West 39th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to officials. The shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an adult female, according to police, and she was transported to the hospital for...
WTGS
I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WTGS
More suspects sought in Statesboro off-campus apartment shooting: Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment on Saturday. According to an updated press release, SPD responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane at about 6:15 p.m., to a report of shots fired. Officers found shell casings, damaged vehicles and a ground-floor apartment with a shattered window, according to officials.
WTGS
Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
WTGS
Man shot multiple times outside Hinesville hookah lounge: Police investigating
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was shot multiple times Sunday morning outside of a business. According to an incident report filed by a Hinesville police officer, officials responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. When police arrived, they met with...
WTGS
Crews battling two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) - Crews have contained a two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire is in an industrial area in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive. Officials say the fire was caused by a conveyor belt and spread to the rest...
WTGS
Fort Stewart soldier found unresponsive while deployed overseas, investigation underway
Wiesbaden, Germany (WTGS) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a soldier based out of Fort Stewart. On Aug. 9, Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive in her barracks room on Lucious Clay Kaserne, in Wiesbaden, Germany. Emergency services...
WTGS
Fatal crash in Jasper County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Monday morning that left one dead and three injured in Jasper County. According to SCHP Trooper Nick Pye, at 5 a.m., two vehicles collided while traveling south on I-95 near the 1-mile marker. Officials said one of the vehicles was a 2010 Nissan SUV and the other was unknown.
WTGS
1 injured after vehicle rollover on Trask Parkway, official says
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District reported a single vehicle collision on Trask Parkway Sunday afternoon that left one person injured, according to officials. Just before 4:30 p.m., emergency vehicles responded to an incident on Trask Parkway by Bogus Lane. Officials said rescue workers arrived to...
