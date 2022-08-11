ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Paramedic Fights To Receive Disability Benefits

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnx5Y_0hDzzj6600

A Green country paramedic who was shot in the head twice and beaten by a co-worker said she's still fighting to get disability benefits, four years later.

Bonnie VanDeraa said she is a fighter and has fought hard to recover after being shot in the head. She said she doesn’t understand why the state keeps denying her request for help. Bonnie VanDeraa said becoming a first responder was a calling for her.

She worked as an EMT and paramedic and in January of 2018, her ambulance partner came to her home to fix her washer. Her partner suffered from PTSD and a battle with cancer and that day, for no apparent reason, he shot her in the head.

“Next thing I knew I was on my knees holding the back of my head screaming," she said.

He shot her again and then Bonnie said he beat her with a police baton, before eventually shooting and killing himself.

“I thought, I'm going to have to fight for my life here," said Bonnie.

Bonnie spent several days in the hospital but survived. She was a runner before the attack and says it was her goal to do another race, so with the help of a walker, she completed a 5k.

“It was bigger than my first race, because I wasn't supposed to be here," she said.

Bonnie did several more races and inspired hundreds of people as “Wonder Woman” along the way. She even wrote an autobiography. But she’s still fighting since her request for disability benefits has been denied over and over.

"That one got denied. I found out in June it was denied," she said about her most recent request.

Bonnie said she still has migraines, seizures, blood pressure issues, PTSD, and anxiety. She has hired several lawyers and is praying she gets help.

“Do I have to get shot a third time in the head or what?” she said.

Bonnie said her message to others is no matter what you face, just keep going.

“It's still a mountain and you don't compare mountains to mountains," she said.

The social security office says it can't comment on specific case information but says it uses a five-step process to evaluate if people are disabled regarding work and severity of the condition.

Comments / 4

kaleb west
4d ago

if you can complete a 5k, walker or not, your not disabled. my friend lost his license because neuropathy took his legs. the state told him wheel chair to the bus stop and find a job.

Reply
5
Related
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Disability Benefits#Paramedic#Seizure#Ptsd#Emt
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
People

3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
Daily Mail

Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust

A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit

The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In

When Bill Shaver met his new rescue dog, he went fishing without contemplating how this experience might alter his life. Bill chose to stop at a rest area while returning to his Missouri home after going fishing in Arkansas. He made the decision to leave the car door open and...
PETS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy