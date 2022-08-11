It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO