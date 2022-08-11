Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
Denton ISD, law enforcement reaffirm commitment to school safety
Around the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, Denton ISD wants families and the community to know that there has been a “collective recommitment to remain vigilant and visible when it comes to school safety.”. Over the summer, the district’s five partnering law enforcement agencies — the Denton County...
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
LISD superintendent welcomes students back to school
Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp visited several campuses throughout the district on Wednesday to welcome students back on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Throughout the day, Rapp made her way to campuses with new principals, helping out carpool lines, dishing out high-fives and encouraging students and teachers with warm wishes, according to a news release from the district. As students got settled into their new classrooms the sounds of learning and laughter filled the halls.
Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
Denton condo residents blame apartments next door for fire that destroyed four units
With their condo units destroyed by a fire in Denton this week, some of the displaced residents are blaming the apartment building next door. Tuesday, fire destroyed several units at Mesquite Ridge Townhomes on Collins Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bartonville Town Update — August 2022
It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering
The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two killed in wrong way crash in Richardson
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early Saturday morning along eastbound President George Bush Turnpike near Jupiter Road in Richardson. At 4:30am, multiple emergency responders were called to the scene and located two vehicles with major damage. Investigators say a driver was traveling...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators
Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Was Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why
The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning. Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig. Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening...
LISD trustees disapprove of DCAD budget, citing ‘erosion of trust’
This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees joined the Denton County Commissioners Court and other local town councils in disapproving of the Denton Central Appraisal District budget, saying Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “have caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”
Lantana Update — August 2022
Lantana may soon have a new crime-fighting tool at its disposal. The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in July approved entering into a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for 12 automated license plate-reader cameras. The solar-powered cameras, to be installed at each Lantana entrance, will capture images of vehicle...
Minor crash turns into fatal shooting in Fort Worth
A minor car crash has turned into a fatal shooting in Fort Worth this morning. Just before 3 a.m. an SUV and a car collided on South University near the I-30 entrance ramp.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0