Denton County, TX

starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown

The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD superintendent welcomes students back to school

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp visited several campuses throughout the district on Wednesday to welcome students back on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Throughout the day, Rapp made her way to campuses with new principals, helping out carpool lines, dishing out high-fives and encouraging students and teachers with warm wishes, according to a news release from the district. As students got settled into their new classrooms the sounds of learning and laughter filled the halls.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — August 2022

It is time again for the Bartonville Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission to review the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. As part of the Town’s best practices focus, a complete review and update of the plan is undertaken every five years. Over the next couple of months, the Council and P&Z will work to finalize a community survey that will go out to all residents for their feedback. The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap that guides the vision and future of the community, so resident input is critical to the success of this process. Please keep a look out for announcements on our website.
BARTONVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Killed Crossing I-20

A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall

Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
MESQUITE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
therockwalltimes

Two killed in wrong way crash in Richardson

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early Saturday morning along eastbound President George Bush Turnpike near Jupiter Road in Richardson. At 4:30am, multiple emergency responders were called to the scene and located two vehicles with major damage. Investigators say a driver was traveling...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators

Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Was Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why

The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning. Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig. Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — August 2022

Lantana may soon have a new crime-fighting tool at its disposal. The two Fresh Water Supply District boards in July approved entering into a two-year agreement with Flock Safety for 12 automated license plate-reader cameras. The solar-powered cameras, to be installed at each Lantana entrance, will capture images of vehicle...
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

