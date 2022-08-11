ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings

Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Workday

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Workday WDAY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Workday. The company has an average price target of $225.7 with a high of $310.00 and a low of $170.00.
Genius Sports Shares Pop On Q2 Earnings Beat

EPS loss of $(0.02) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.09). Outlook: Genius Sports reaffirms FY22 group revenue guidance of $340 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $15 million. For FY23, the company expects group revenue of $430 million - $440 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million - $50 million.
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Target's Earnings Outlook

Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
IonQ Stock Is Surging Today: Here's Why

IonQ Inc IONQ shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results. IonQ reported second-quarter revenue of $2.6 million, which was up from $93,000 year-over-year. The company's quarterly revenue number beat average analyst estimates of $2.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. IonQ reported a second-quarter net loss...
Coinbase Global, T-Mobile US And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Lumentum Shares Drop On Street-Missing Q1 EPS Forecast; Beats On Q4

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue of $422.1 million, up 7.7% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $417.2 million. Optical Communications revenue rose 4.4% Y/Y to $370.9 million, and Lasers revenue rose 38.8% Y/Y to $51.2 million. Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 270 bps to 50.4%. The...
Here's Why Save Foods Stock Is Lower By Over 30% Tuesday

Save Foods Inc SVFD shares are trading lower by 36.3% to $3.03 Tuesday morning after the company priced a 1.6 million share common stock offering at $3 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 18th, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters have also been...
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Soaring Today

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported strong financial results and raised full-year guidance above analyst estimates. Ginkgo Bioworks said second-quarter revenue increased 231% year-over-year to $144.62 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million, which was improved from a loss of $38 million in the prior year's quarter.
Analyst Ratings for Public Storage

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Public Storage PSA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Public Storage. The company has an average price target of $357.57 with a high of $385.00 and a low of $298.00.
Why Is Sunnova Energy Stock Down Today?

Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposed private offering of convertible senior notes. Sunnova said it intends to offer $425 million of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes the option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within a 13-day period.
Expert Ratings for ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter ZIP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ZipRecruiter has an average price target of $25.0 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $19.00.
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2022

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for CalAmp Corp CAMP from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, CalAmp showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. CalAmp closed at $5.80 at the end of the last trading period.
Janus Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Janus Intl Gr JBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Janus Intl Gr beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $73.53 million from...
