Videos: Las Vegas police pull Marshawn Lynch out of car, arrest him on suspicion of DUI

By David Charns
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

Police released the videos Thursday, two days after Lynch’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Officers arrested Lynch, 36, was arrested after a traffic stop at Fairfield and West Utah avenues around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Marshawn Lynch before his arrest in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers said they found Lynch “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.” The car, a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe, was unregistered, police said.

Las Vegas police: Marshawn Lynch found asleep behind wheel in suspected DUI case

The videos, which are essentially the same event records from different angles, show Lynch in the car with a door open and a tire missing from a wheel.

“I’m not driving,” Lynch tells the officers. “The car’s not on.”

Several officers full Marshawn Lynch out of a car in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Officers then pull him out of the car and handcuff him. Officers noted he smelled of alcohol.

“No more games today,” one officer said while handcuffing Lynch.

Other videos show officers discussing their investigation after Lynch’s arrest.

“He did a bunch of loops through parking lots,” one officer said. “I followed all of his markings and it leads back here.”

According to an arrest report, officers smelled alcohol on his breath and in his car and noticed that he had bloodshot eyes and was only wearing one shoe. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“I’ve never seen the dude,” another officer said.

“He’s one of the toughest running backs. He runs over people,” another replied.

8 News Now digital reporter Duncan Phenix contacted the California dealership that sold the car. A person there said Lynch bought the car in December 2019. A listing for the sale said the car’s MSRP was $170,000.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

He is due in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

Marshawn Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on Aug. 9, 2022. (City of Las Vegas/KLAS)

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” Lynch’s attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff said in a statement to 8 News Now. “Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

