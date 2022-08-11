ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Scott Peterson’s attorneys make closing arguments in bid for new murder trial

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOYRo_0hDzz8ia00

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Scott Peterson appeared tense in the courtroom Thursday while his defense attorneys made their closing arguments to a judge who will decide if Peterson is granted a new murder trial.

Peterson has served nearly two decades on death row in San Quentin State Prison after 12 San Mateo County jurors found him guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son in Modesto.

Peterson’s defense attorneys assert that one of those jurors, Richelle Nice, was a “stealth juror” who went on a mission to get justice for Laci and baby Connor. Nice was nicknamed “Strawberry Shortcake” throughout the highly publicized 2004 trial for her bright reddish-pink hair.

‘Strawberry Shortcake,’ the alleged ‘stealth juror’

Defense attorney Cliff Gardner highlighted two questions on Nice’s juror questionnaire in which she gave false answers. Gardener said Nice intentionally lied about her personal history to cover up the fact that she was the victim of domestic violence while pregnant, just like Laci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mIPk_0hDzz8ia00
Richelle Nice was known as “Juror No. 7” and “Strawberry Shortcake” while serving on the Scott Peterson jury. (Getty Images / File)

If Judge Anne Christine Massullo finds that Nice committed juror misconduct, Peterson’s conviction will be thrown out and a retrial will be granted.

Thursday marked the final day of the juror misconduct evidentiary hearing. Massullo has until mid-December to make her retrial ruling. Earlier in the hearing, Nice testified in her own defense. She was granted immunity from prosecution by the Stanislaus County District Attorney.

“Before the trial I didn’t have any anger or resentment toward Scott,” Nice testified. Her feelings toward Peterson changed after seeing evidence from the trial illuminating how Peterson murdered his wife on Christmas Eve 2002 and dumped her body from his fishing boat into the San Francisco Bay.

Prison letters to Peterson

Nice testified that she regrets writing dozens of letters to Peterson in San Quentin State Prison. In the letters she expresses deep sorrow that his unborn baby — who she nicknamed “Little Man” — never got to grow up. Nice urged Peterson to confess to the murders and explain why men cheat.

Peterson is an ‘evil, sociopathic’ remorseless killer, Laci’s family says

Peterson’s famous mistress, Amber Frey, was the prosecution’s star witness for establishing a motive during the trial. For jury selection, Nice was asked, “Do you have any opinions about people involved in extra-martial affairs?” Nice responded, “No.” But in a prison letter, Nice told Peterson that Eddie Whiteside, the father of her children, made her life “hell” by cheating with other women.

Defense attorney Pat Harris said the prison letters reveal that Nice had very strong opinions about men who cheat.

Gardner pointed out two questions from Nice’s juror questionnaire that were answered with falsehoods. One question asked, “Have you ever been involved in a lawsuit?” The second question asked, “Have you or any close friends or relatives been the victim or witness of a crime?” She answered “no” to both questions.

Evidence presented at the hearing established that Nice obtained a restraining order, which is a type of lawsuit, against Whiteside’s ex-girlfriend in 2000. The ex-girlfriend stalked and threatened Nice while Nice was pregnant with Whiteside’s baby.

“When she was pregnant … she was in fear for her baby’s life,” Gardner said. Nice wrote in her 2000 restraining order request, “Richelle does not want Marcella to be able to come anywhere near her child after it is born. Richelle feels Marcella would try to hurt the baby, with all the hate and anger she has for Richelle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CyS7_0hDzz8ia00
Scott Peterson listens to closing arguments on Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo /Jeff Chiu, Pool)

A second juror testified during the hearing that Nice was ready to convict Peterson from the moment she walked into the jury deliberation room.

“She sat down and said, ‘Let’s get Mr. Peterson for what he did to Little Man,” Gardner said. The other jurors told Nice that they were not supposed to reveal their opinions about a verdict until after they had finished deliberating.

Questions over the juror questionnaire

In 2001, Nice discovered that Whiteside was cheating on her, confronted him, and a physical altercation broke out. Police arrested Whiteside and he later pleaded no contest to battery.

Nice testified that she did not think of the restraining order incident nor domestic violence incident when she was filled out her juror questionnaire.

Richelle Nice sobs on the stand while testifying

Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney David Harris argued that there’s no evidence of Nice being a “stealth juror” who went on a secret mission to convict Peterson.

David Harris highlighted a moment during jury selection when Nice was leaving the courtroom to be dismissed from the jury pool because of financial hardship. Peterson’s lead trial defense attorney at the time, Mark Geragos, stopped Nice before she reached the door and the judge agreed to let her remain in the jury pool.

“She was trying to leave,” David Harris said. If Nice really was on a secret mission, “Then she’s the world’s worst spy,” he said.

“She had no bias against Scott Peterson when she was selected as a juror. That’s the facts. Ms. Nice is not very good at filling out forms. She made mistakes but she wasn’t hiding anything,” David Harris told the judge Thursday.

Gardner said if Nice had been accurate and honest during jury selection, Geragos would have never picked her to serve on the jury.

David Harris said the prison letters only show animosity that Nice felt toward Peterson after the trial was over. He told the judge, “Nice testified that her therapist suggested that she write those. These were written after the trial. Those letters do nothing other than share the anguish that Ms. Nice had gone through. This case changed her. Ms. Nice did her job as a juror.”

David Harris ended his closing argument Thursday by quoting William Shakespeare: “Do not cast away an honest man for a villain’s accusation.”

Peterson’s death sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court and he was re-sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in 2021.

At the re-sentencing hearing, Laci’s mother, sister, and brother delivered scathing victim impact statements. Peterson didn’t want to be married to Laci anymore, didn’t want to be a father, and tried to keep his mistress from finding out that he was married, Laci’s family said in court. Laci’s family called Peterson an “evil” “sociopathic” and remorseless killer.

Peterson’s sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, told KRON4 that if he is granted a new murder trial, she has no doubt he will be able to prove his innocence.

Janey Peterson said outside the courthouse Thursday, “The Constitution guarantees every defendant an impartial jury. As a family this has been a very long road. We are grateful this day has finally come.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Family of Alexis Gabe calls for charges against mother of her murderer

MARTINEZ -- Family, friends and supporters on Friday called on the Contra Costa County DA to file charges in the Alexis Gabe case with a rally.The rally was held outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's office in Martinez Friday morning.Police believe Oakley woman Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington state. In May, police arrested Jones' mother Alicia Coleman Clark for allegedly aiding and abetting her son. However, the DA didn't to file charges against her and she was released.Gabe's parents are pushing for charges to be brought against her...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
Person
Amber Frey
Person
Mark Geragos
KRON4 News

SF City Attorney files motion against business for alleged scamming of immigrants

(BCN) –San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday that legal action is being taken against an “immigration consulting business” for allegedly charging immigrants for fraudulent legal services it was not allowed to provide. The motion to enforce an injunction was filed Monday and would prohibit Leonard Lacayo and Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case

For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Jury Trial#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police,  officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave.  at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Business Owner Shot Over Losing Lottery Ticket

SAN FRANCISCO—A local store owner suffered an injured shoulder on Monday, August 8, after a disgruntled customer came in with a homemade gun and shot him over a supposed fake lottery ticket that was said to have been sold to him. Hisham Abu, 55, the owner of Sam’s Market...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy