KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heat dome deflates, cold front brings rain and cooler temps
If you are looking for a sign to go to the pool one last time before school kicks off tomorrow, this is it! Temperatures will bake this afternoon as we hit the mid-90s by noon and continue to climb into the triple digits by 3 PM. The high-pressure system that...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern of intense heat eventually breaks down
You guessed it! Another toasty day is on tap for the Sunflower State thanks to the dominant influence of high pressure. This will give us high heat and lower rain chances. Expect a quiet weekend of weather. Highs on Saturday will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. At...
Maize South Mavericks looking to make moves this football season
Head Coach Brent Pfeifer and the Maize South football program are entering their 14th season.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards
If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
Hutchinson opens time capsule, buries another
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson opened a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago and filled with items important to the community at the time. It included items such as letters with names historic to Reno County and centennial items. City officials say most of the items were in great condition but that there […]
KC Elite win the second annual Off-Season Classic Basketball Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final day of the Off-Season Classic presented by Supplement World was Sunday afternoon at Friends University. The 32-team double-elimination basketball tournament includes semi-professional players from all over the country and Wichita. The games feature an Elam ending just like The Basketball Tournament, which was held in Wichita in July. The […]
Scammers hitting hay producers and buyers
Scammers have been posting hay for sale on farmer exchanges, and asking buyers to send money.
KSN.com
Free Swingin’ Sundays
The Wichita Swing Dance Society is gearing up for two free dancing opportunities and to be able to do in the heart of the city at no cost at all!. They have Free Swingin’ Sundays where people can show and get ready to get their dancing shoes on for two hours from 7-9 p.m. at Old Town Square in the ICT.
KSN.com
Beaumont Cowboy Classic
The Beaumont Cowboy Classic is going to take place on August 27, but it’s not too late to sign up your team for a great time and benefitting a great cause in the city. All the proceeds go to help the Beaumont Depot Community Center and get it restored and back to looking how it used to.
