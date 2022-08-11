ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards

If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
WICHITA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson opens time capsule, buries another

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson opened a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago and filled with items important to the community at the time. It included items such as letters with names historic to Reno County and centennial items. City officials say most of the items were in great condition but that there […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KC Elite win the second annual Off-Season Classic Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final day of the Off-Season Classic presented by Supplement World was Sunday afternoon at Friends University. The 32-team double-elimination basketball tournament includes semi-professional players from all over the country and Wichita. The games feature an Elam ending just like The Basketball Tournament, which was held in Wichita in July. The […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Free Swingin’ Sundays

The Wichita Swing Dance Society is gearing up for two free dancing opportunities and to be able to do in the heart of the city at no cost at all!. They have Free Swingin’ Sundays where people can show and get ready to get their dancing shoes on for two hours from 7-9 p.m. at Old Town Square in the ICT.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Beaumont Cowboy Classic

The Beaumont Cowboy Classic is going to take place on August 27, but it’s not too late to sign up your team for a great time and benefitting a great cause in the city. All the proceeds go to help the Beaumont Depot Community Center and get it restored and back to looking how it used to.
BEAUMONT, KS

