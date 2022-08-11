ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut voted state with best community colleges

(WTNH) – With Americans struggling financially due to rising inflation, more families are turning to community colleges for a reliable education that isn’t breaking the bank. One year at a community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, according to WalletHub. In light of this, WalletHub released […]
Capitol Report: A recap of the primary elections in CT

(WTNH) – A lot has been going on this past week in Connecticut politics. The picture is now clear for the general election in November. Registered Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary day. The biggest matchup was the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Former...
This Week in CT: Head of CT’s Democratic Party discusses the election

(WTNH) – While Leora Levy’s victory on primary night may have been a shock, the head of Connecticut’s Democratic Party says it’s only good news for them in general. Nancy DeNardo sat down to talk about how they plan to win over unaffiliated voters and the possibility of President Joe Biden stumping for Ned Lamont in our state.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
