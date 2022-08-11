Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post . Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday.
A photo posted by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office shows a replica handgun, a replica rifle and nine bags of meth packaged for sales were recovered. A search warrant also led to authorities seizing drug paraphernalia, narcotics packaging, multiple digital scales and cash.
Gobbin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale in San Rafael, authorities said. He was booked into the Marin County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bail.Meth, cocaine, heroin recovered in arrest of ‘prolific’ narcotics dealer: Marin County authorities
Over two months ago, Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a “prolific” narcotics dealer after an investigation that began in 2021. Over a quarter pound of crystal meth was recovered, along with cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
