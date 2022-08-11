A year-old child was abducted Monday from the Riverside area, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details regarding the possible reason for the kidnapping, or the relationship of the suspect to the toddler, if any.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO