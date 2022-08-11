ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County’s First Shots Offers Free Primer Class

If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots, a free beginner’s course, on Saturday, August 27, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road. At First Shots, novice shooters have the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
kyma.com

Migrant smuggler pleads guilty for bribing former Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Smuggling; he'll be sentenced on October 25, 2022. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, was found to have bribed a former Border Patrol agent with about $65,000 to smuggle migrants between August and December 2019.
TUCSON, AZ

