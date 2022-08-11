Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
Air pollution advisory in Pima County due to dust
Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a dust air pollution advisory today. Those with breathing problems are advised to stay indoors.
KOLD-TV
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
KOLD-TV
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crash In Pima County (Pima County, AZ)
Police reports indicate that a person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Green Valley on Friday. The reports do not mention how exactly the accident unfolded but mention that the [..]
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
After 4th state worker arrested, probe into theft at Honolulu airport’s baseyard broadens. Hawaii News Now reported previously that the AG’s office raided the baseyard last year, leading to the arrest of two baseyard staffers. U.S. House of Representatives race preview. Updated: 25 minutes ago. U.S. House of...
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
KOLD-TV
Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
SignalsAZ
Pima County’s First Shots Offers Free Primer Class
If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots, a free beginner’s course, on Saturday, August 27, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road. At First Shots, novice shooters have the...
2 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department has reported that a woman has been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash near Swan and 29th Street in the city. The incident took place on Thursday.
52-year-old inmate dies at Banner University Medical Center
An Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate died on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Banner-University Medical Center.
KOLD-TV
COVID-19, flu and monkey pox all await students as they return to the UArizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As students head back to the University of Arizona for the Fall semester 2022, things will be different than before. Things will be more normal. No mask requirements. No vaccine requirements. No social distancing requirements. But that doesn’t mean concerns over three viruses which have...
San Xavier Mission School closing due to low enrollment
The San Xavier Mission School announced it will be closing due to a decrease in enrollment. Aside from low enrollment, they were experiencing a shortage of critical staff, such as a
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
kyma.com
Migrant smuggler pleads guilty for bribing former Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Smuggling; he'll be sentenced on October 25, 2022. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, was found to have bribed a former Border Patrol agent with about $65,000 to smuggle migrants between August and December 2019.
As CBP's new border balloon takes flight, so do privacy concerns in Nogales
Neighbors and elected officials in Nogales were irritated by the sudden launch of a surveillance aircraft they find intrusive. CBP maintains the aerostat only looks down at the border region.
L.A. Weekly
David Moreno Dead, Alex Maldonado Arrested after Hit-and-Run Accident on Kinney Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (April 15, 2022) – Tuesday morning,. was killed and Alex Maldonado was arrested after a hit-and-run on Kinney Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m., near Gates Way Road. First responders arrived and located Moreno laying on the road with injuries consistent with being hit...
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
