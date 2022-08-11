Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston shooting: Police say murder suspect 'considered armed and dangerous'
HOUSTON - A suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old man in Houston is "considered armed and dangerous", according to police. Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder. Police say Woodard, who is not in custody, is known to have ties to Texas and Louisiana. The shooting...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
cw39.com
Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for fatal ambush of witness
HOUSTON (CW39) — Prosecutors said an MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal shooting of a witness. The result means that all seven gang members involved in the death of a 16-year-old witness have been convicted and sentenced to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Man convicted in Houston mass murders won't be considered for medical parole, TDCJ says
HOUSTON — Families of the Houston mass murders from the 1970s no longer have to worry about the early release of the man convicted of killing them -- at least now right now. Elmer Wayne Henley is the only one involved in the murders who's still alive. Henley, now...
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS DROVE TO WISCONSIN FOR ATM THEFT BUT GOT BUSTED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
At 2 am on August 10, 2022, the Beloit, Wisconsin Police were dispatched to a reported alarm at the ATM located along the driveway at the Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston in Beloit, Wisconsin. Units arrived to find the ATM had been broken into and the cash box boxes removed. They could get enough information to get out an attempt to locate. On Thursday evening just before dark DPS Units converged on a vehicle spotted on I-69 matching the description and license number obtained. They could stop the car with the assistance of the Splendora Police Department. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. Arrested was Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of 3622 Alberta Street in Houston. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on money laundering charges of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. Haywoods bond was set at $500,000. In addition Rock County, Wisconsin officials believe these are their suspects and working on formal charges there. They currently have a hold on Haywood. Troopers also arrested, Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of 1923 Wildwood Ridge in Missouri City, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges from Rock County also in addition to the Montgomery County charges of money laundering of $30,000 to $150,000. His bond is set at $100,000. It is believed that two others from Houston, possibly in another vehicle were also involved.
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed while sitting at stop sign in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while sitting at a stop sign in east Harris County Sunday, deputies said. It happened in the 14500 block of Alderson around 9:10 p.m. According to Harris County sheriff’s deputies, a man and woman...
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash with victim riding scooter in Galveston
Investigators said the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the scooter. The 53-year-old man on the scooter was ejected and landed on the windshield of a truck.
1 killed, 2 wounded in the parking lot of Heart Nightclub on Washington Avenue in Houston
Three men were shot (1 killed, and 2 injured) outside a popular nightclub in Houston Sunday night. The shooting occurred on August 15, 2022, when police say three men were shot outside of Heart Nightclub located at 5002 Washington Avenue possibly over an argument about a woman.
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 begged drivers for help, HPD says
Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the East Freeway. Now, they're looking for a driver who took off after the crash.
Click2Houston.com
‘People accused of violent crimes should not get any discounts’: Judge denies bail bond company’s request to block 10% minimum rule, officials say
HOUSTON – A Harris County judge has denied a bail bond company’s request to block the 10% minimum premium rule, which was passed by the Harris County Bail Bond Board, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced Monday. This is the second court that has upheld the rule’s...
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside popular nightclub, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, while two others were injured, following a shooting outside of a popular nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside of Heart on Washington Ave., near the Shepherd Drive intersection. Police said the victim...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
Fox News
