Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...
Click2Houston.com

Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for fatal ambush of witness

HOUSTON (CW39) — Prosecutors said an MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal shooting of a witness. The result means that all seven gang members involved in the death of a 16-year-old witness have been convicted and sentenced to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS DROVE TO WISCONSIN FOR ATM THEFT BUT GOT BUSTED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

At 2 am on August 10, 2022, the Beloit, Wisconsin Police were dispatched to a reported alarm at the ATM located along the driveway at the Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston in Beloit, Wisconsin. Units arrived to find the ATM had been broken into and the cash box boxes removed. They could get enough information to get out an attempt to locate. On Thursday evening just before dark DPS Units converged on a vehicle spotted on I-69 matching the description and license number obtained. They could stop the car with the assistance of the Splendora Police Department. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. Arrested was Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of 3622 Alberta Street in Houston. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on money laundering charges of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. Haywoods bond was set at $500,000. In addition Rock County, Wisconsin officials believe these are their suspects and working on formal charges there. They currently have a hold on Haywood. Troopers also arrested, Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of 1923 Wildwood Ridge in Missouri City, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges from Rock County also in addition to the Montgomery County charges of money laundering of $30,000 to $150,000. His bond is set at $100,000. It is believed that two others from Houston, possibly in another vehicle were also involved.
BELOIT, WI
KHOU

Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY

Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
