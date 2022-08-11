Read full article on original website
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Garden City man accused of pointing gun at camper near Swan Falls
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community
It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
Caldwell officers, medics save 2-year-old boy
CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy found "lifeless" inside his father's truck is alive and recovering after a pair of Caldwell Police officers acted quickly when they heard a call for help in the police station's parking lot. "This evening, good Samaritans rushed to the Caldwell Police Department parking...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Caldwell officers describe dramatic rescue to save man stuck in river
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) — On Aug. 5, Josh Carter found himself stuck in the Boise River struggling to keep his head above the water. For nearly 18 hours, he held on to a tree branch for dear life. It wasn't until Guy Cook walked down the river with his dog and heard Carter.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Girlfriend of man believed to have drowned in Lucky Peak fundraising for search efforts
BOISE, Idaho — There have been a few drownings at Lucky Peak this summer. As of Thursday, one man was still missing. “I haven't been able to sleep at night,” Sarah Gracia Mendoza said. Mendoza is the girlfriend of Jose Nunez, a man believed to have drowned in...
37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise
Back-to-school season has arrived in the Treasure Valley. Students in Caldwell are back to class on Monday, August 15. Classes resume in Boise on August 17 and Nampa on August 18. You know what that means, right?. You haven't thought about them for a few months, but now school buses,...
Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club
BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
