ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Justin Theroux’s Sweetest Moments With His Beloved Dog Kuma

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140ISL_0hDzwhnN00

Always by his side. Justin Theroux and his dog, Kuma, have been best buds since the actor adopted the pit bull after Hurricane Harvey.

Besties for Life! Justin Theroux Gushes Over Dog Kuma for Her Gotcha Day

Read article

Theroux met the sweet girl at the airport in June 2018 after she was rescued from the devastating storm that affected Texas and Louisiana. Since then, Kuma has become a regular fixture on his Instagram page, where the Leftovers alum regularly uploads the sweetest photos and videos of his four-legged sidekick.

Kuma enjoys lounging by the pool with her dad almost as much as she loves eating treats and making him laugh. She is even known to visit him at work, joining him on set on numerous occasions.

In July 2018, Theroux poked fun at Kuma on Instagram for “hounding me by barking ruff and dograding questions” while doing press for The Spy Who Dumped Me . In April 2019, she landed the cover of Nobleman Magazine alongside the Girl on the Train actor in a stunning photo shoot.

Hottest Celebrity Hunks Cuddling With Their Cutest Pet Puppies

Read article

The precious pup has even caught the acting bug from the Washington, D.C. native. She was featured in the 2019 remake of Lady and the Tramp and walked the red carpet at the New York premiere with her owner by her side. The duo also recreated the Disney movie’s iconic spaghetti-sharing scene in a viral Instagram video.

In addition to giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daddy-doggy life, Theroux regularly uses his platform to advocate for pit bulls and encourage people to adopt animals in need.

“If you are in the market for a dog, cat, rabbit, or ANY animal… skip the ‘market’ altogether! Go down to your local shelter and get a LIFE!” the American Psycho actor wrote in an April 2022 post which featured numerous adorable snaps of Kuma .

He continued: “There are literally MILLIONS of animals just like Kuma here looking for homes. If you are willing to make this life-changing commitment and able to care for a pet… please VISIT YOUR LOCAL SHELTER! Or even foster one for a while! Our shelters need us ALL to SAVE them all!”

Celebrities With Their Pets: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and More!

Read article

Theroux also shared a cute photo of himself hugging his furry friend in the boxing ring for another April 2022 Instagram upload in honor of National Dogfighting Awareness Day.

“PITBULLS ARE NOT FIGHTERS,” he began the post , which encouraged people to support the HEART Act in conjunction with the ASPCA, which would “ensure that dogfighting victims don't continue to suffer after their rescue.”

Scroll down to see more adorable moments between Theroux and his best friend:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Low-key lovers. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have kept their romance under the radar since they started dating, but they've still had their fair share of adorable moments. The supermodel and the NBA star were first spotted together in April 2020, but they actually met years earlier when Jenner was still dating ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. […]
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Shelter Dog#Pet Lover#Leftovers#Nobleman Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

185K+
Followers
20K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy