River Forest, IL

CBS Chicago

Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.Nicor workers were responding to the scene.Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.No injuries have been reported
NILES, IL
warricknews.com

Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work

Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned

Curtis Herron (left) and Dexter Sain (right)Twitter. 36-year-old Dexter Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron are longtime, close friends. Four years ago, Curtis was the victim of a shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist down and utilizes a wheelchair. The friends purchased a 30-foot Bayliner named Cindy Ann. On July 27, 2022, the pair with little to no boating experience departed Pier C of the East Chicago Marina in Indiana around 8:20 am. Dexter and Curtis are seen sailing toward Illinois before the boat goes beyond the view of surveillance cameras, the Chicago Tribune reports.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

An Exciting New Indoor Water Park With A Rooftop Pool Is Coming To Calumet City

It’s time to make a splash! A Roaring Rivers Water Park is the latest addition to come to River Oaks Mall. The space, which was formerly a Sears, will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, and multiple slides along with an entertainment venue filled with arcade games and rock climbing.   The Jackson Nuckolls Group, comprised of brother duo Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin R. Jackson, recently announced the Calumet City Roaring Rivers Water Park. They own the private-owned real estate property and development company in Chicago and will lead the development of the water park. The company also plans to hire local construction crews and staff to manage the new space. The company said the new water park will bring over 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the area.  Locals of the area say this new park will be a great economic solution that will help foster solid growth in Calumet City. An adjacent hotel and conference center are also expected to break ground in the area as well. 
CALUMET CITY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of evidence markers next to shoes and pieces of vehicles after a horrific hit and run crash.Two of the men who died have been identified as Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, and Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland. The third victim who died has not yet been identified. Pod cam video shows the men flying...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
CHICAGO, IL

