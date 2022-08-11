Read full article on original website
Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.Nicor workers were responding to the scene.Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.No injuries have been reported
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
fox32chicago.com
Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen." The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned
Curtis Herron (left) and Dexter Sain (right)Twitter. 36-year-old Dexter Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron are longtime, close friends. Four years ago, Curtis was the victim of a shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist down and utilizes a wheelchair. The friends purchased a 30-foot Bayliner named Cindy Ann. On July 27, 2022, the pair with little to no boating experience departed Pier C of the East Chicago Marina in Indiana around 8:20 am. Dexter and Curtis are seen sailing toward Illinois before the boat goes beyond the view of surveillance cameras, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
2 women hospitalized in boating accident in Chicago's ‘playpen’ area
Two women were hospitalized after a boating accident along Chicago’s lakefront in an area known as the “playpen.” A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson told WBBM the two women were taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious to critical condition.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
An Exciting New Indoor Water Park With A Rooftop Pool Is Coming To Calumet City
It’s time to make a splash! A Roaring Rivers Water Park is the latest addition to come to River Oaks Mall. The space, which was formerly a Sears, will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, and multiple slides along with an entertainment venue filled with arcade games and rock climbing. The Jackson Nuckolls Group, comprised of brother duo Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin R. Jackson, recently announced the Calumet City Roaring Rivers Water Park. They own the private-owned real estate property and development company in Chicago and will lead the development of the water park. The company also plans to hire local construction crews and staff to manage the new space. The company said the new water park will bring over 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the area. Locals of the area say this new park will be a great economic solution that will help foster solid growth in Calumet City. An adjacent hotel and conference center are also expected to break ground in the area as well.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
Woman, 25, dies in rollover crash on I-290
The woman, 25, rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala around 12:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. She died at the scene, they said.
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left Man Dead On West Side
CHICAGO — Police are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 52-year-old man and then took off in Lawndale earlier this month. The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said. The man was crossing the street when someone in a car hit him and took off without helping the man, police said. That driver went south on Pulaski, police said.
3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of evidence markers next to shoes and pieces of vehicles after a horrific hit and run crash.Two of the men who died have been identified as Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, and Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland. The third victim who died has not yet been identified. Pod cam video shows the men flying...
I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
chicagostarmedia.com
The Great American Lobster Fest, the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival, returns to Navy Pier
The Midwest’s largest Lobster & Seafood Festival, Great American Lobster Fest, will return to celebrate its seventh year at Navy Pier from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The live lobsters will be flown in fresh...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
