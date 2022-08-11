ATLANTA - Firefighters worked to douse the flames of a house fire in southwest Atlanta that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Oriole Drive in Audobon Forest. According to firefighters at the scene, 49-year-old Liza Milagro, her teen daughter, and a neighbor were inside the home at the time when the fire broke out. The neighbor, Jerri Lee, told FOX 5 she was staying at the house because her home went up in flames last week. She said she was in the shower when Milagro started yelling about a fire.

