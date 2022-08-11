Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cheerleader back on sidelines after a year-long recovery from ACL rupture
ATHENS, Ga. - Lindsey Herring has been cheerleading as long as she can remember. "I love the friendships I've made through cheerleading," Herring says. For years, the Lake Oconee Academy senior has been honing her skills with competitive travel teams. "I base, and I fly," she says. "So, I go...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia names new head of GBI
Gov. Brian Kemp has named Mike Register, Cobb County's former chief of police, to Georgia's top investigative body. Register will take over as head of the GBI from Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hurt in southwest Atlanta house fire
ATLANTA - Firefighters worked to douse the flames of a house fire in southwest Atlanta that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Oriole Drive in Audobon Forest. According to firefighters at the scene, 49-year-old Liza Milagro, her teen daughter, and a neighbor were inside the home at the time when the fire broke out. The neighbor, Jerri Lee, told FOX 5 she was staying at the house because her home went up in flames last week. She said she was in the shower when Milagro started yelling about a fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippian breaks 25-year state record for whopping 104-pound catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. - While it wasn’t moonlight on a duck blind, it was a catfish on a trotline in Mississippi earlier this month. Christopher Halley was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez when he realized a giant fish had taken hold of his trotline. The 104-pound monster he...
fox5atlanta.com
College Football Playoff National Championship returning to Atlanta in 2025
ATLANTA - The biggest event in college football is coming back to Atlanta. The College Football Playoff National Championship will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January 2025. The official announcement was made Tuesday afternoon with Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso attending.
fox5atlanta.com
A dish that pairs well with a cigar: Celebrating Atlanta Cigar Week
Atlanta Cigar Week (ACW) was founded in 2017 to bring people from all walks of life together for a full week of networking and educational events while showcasing the great cigar culture of Atlanta. And just like you would pair wine, cigars can also be paired with food. Check out one of the dishes being served up for the event.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
fox5atlanta.com
Morehouse College grad named youngest principal with Atlanta Public Schools
ATLANTA - A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public Schools and the first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School. The Buckhead middle school's new principal is a millennial who just graduated from Westlake High in 2010 and Morehouse College 4 years later. Dr. Dominique...
fox5atlanta.com
Stars talk Metro Atlanta-lensed “Secret Headquarters”
The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
fox5atlanta.com
Mariah Carey's Atlanta-area home targeted by burglars
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Grammy-winning musician Mariah Carey was the target of burglars at her metro Atlanta home last month. Carey’s home was broken into on July 27 while she was out of town, the Sandy Springs Police Department says. Carey had just return to the United States after visiting Italy. She was at her home in the Hamptons at the time, according to her social media.
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting investigation underway at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex. The incident was reported at the Aspen Court Apartments, located on the 1630 block of Stanton Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers could be seen focusing on an area near a parking lot of the complex. According to Atlanta...
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of setting residential fire in Kennesaw
Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a residential fire that happened over the weekend in Cobb County. The fire happened the morning of August 12 at 5080 Woodland Drive in Kennesaw. According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire had multiple points of origin and investigators determined it to be incendiary.
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing woman target crowds in effort to bring awareness to her disappearance
ATLANTA - While Atlanta Police say the investigation into a missing 24-year-old woman is active and ongoing, family and friends of Allahnia Lenoir are trying to spread the word about her case. They set up a tent inside Piedmont Park, just a few miles from her last known location, where...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot dead in middle of SE Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are looking for the killer of a man found shot dead in the middle of southeast Atlanta's Hutchens Road. Investigators tell FOX 5 a passing driver saw the man and called 911 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers say he was dead by the time they got to the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander captures footage of shots fired in Morningside neighborhood, 2 teens injured
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police say a house party on Middlesex Ave. on Saturday night got out of control. At some point, there was a fight that then led to gunfire. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they have the video of the chaos that erupted in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood on Saturday night. Detectives say it is a part of their investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell firefighters rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
ROSWELL, Ga. - Catastrophe was avoided thanks to the quick action of two Roswell firefighters. According to the Roswell Fire Department, firefighters Schnieder and Laudermile with Engine and Truck 24 were called to the area of Belcourt Parkway after neighbors noticed a strange sound coming from a storm drain. Deep inside were four small kittens in need of rescue.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman faces thyroid cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy
ATLANTA - When Allison Murphy got pregnant in 2016, after years of trying, she and her husband could hardly believe it. "It was a miracle," Murphy remembers. "It really felt like a miracle, like we were given a gift." Throughout her pregnancy doctors kept a close eye on Murphy's neck.
fox5atlanta.com
