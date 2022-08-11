Read full article on original website
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Post Register
Garden City man accused of pointing gun at camper near Swan Falls
SWAN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested for pointing a gun at another camper near Swan Falls Dam late Sunday night, authorities say. Mark R. Allen from Garden City was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in Ada County Jail. According to the Ada...
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Post Register
20-year-old Nampa woman gets life in prison after killing man inside hotel room
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 20-year-old Nampa woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after a deadly shooting inside a hotel room almost two years ago. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Eava June-McCarthy will have to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before she's eligible for parole.
Turnto10.com
Woman attacked by group of people at Idaho beach
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to...
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise
Back-to-school season has arrived in the Treasure Valley. Students in Caldwell are back to class on Monday, August 15. Classes resume in Boise on August 17 and Nampa on August 18. You know what that means, right?. You haven't thought about them for a few months, but now school buses,...
Post Register
Caldwell officers describe dramatic rescue to save man stuck in river
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) — On Aug. 5, Josh Carter found himself stuck in the Boise River struggling to keep his head above the water. For nearly 18 hours, he held on to a tree branch for dear life. It wasn't until Guy Cook walked down the river with his dog and heard Carter.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Loved ones remember Cascade woman killed in a hit-and-run crash
CASCADE, Idaho — Loved ones of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week are grieving the loss of a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. Kristina Rowley was killed while checking her trailer on the side of Highway 55 outside Eagle on Monday night. "She was...
Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community
It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
Man charged with murder in alleged bullying incident pleads not guilty
BOISE, Idaho — A 22-year-old was shot and later died in January after his sister said he was being bullied due to his appearance by an older man, who pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday afternoon. Jed Earls, 31, will face a jury trial in December for...
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
spotonidaho.com
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
KIVI-TV
ACLU demands excluded documents surrounding Nampa School District book ban
NAMPA, Idaho — The ACLU of Idaho is demanding documents that were excluded from their initial public records request from last month in regards to the 22 books that were removed from Nampa School District's libraries. On Thursday, in a press release, the ACLU claimed that their initial review...
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club
BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
Post Register
Some wells in Boise dry up amid development, neighbors say long-term planning is needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some wells in Southwest Boise are drying up. It's not because of the hot dry summers, but in part because of development in the Boise area. Steve and Kara Nadeau's well has already gone dry once, and they worry it's only going to get worse.
