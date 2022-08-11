ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysi, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

State Police: House explosion apparent accident

NORTON — The Virginia State Police says a Norton house explosion that killed a boy and injured two women appears accidental. In a statement released Sunday night, State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said a 13-year-old boy died in the fire that followed the 2:27 a.m. Sunday explosion at the 524 Virginia Ave. NE residence. Two women, ages 43 and 22, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby Norton Community Hospital, she added.
Augusta Free Press

136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate

The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haysi, VA
City
Grundy, VA
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Buchanan County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Dickenson County, VA
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Police investigating Norton house explosion, fire

NORTON, Va. — Norton and Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of an early Sunday explosion and fire that left one dead and two injured in Norton. Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said city dispatchers received the call of a house fire with explosions at 2:27 a.m. Police and emergency personnel arrived three minutes later to find the 524 Virginia Ave. NE home ablaze.
NORTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atms#Southwest Virginia#Atm#The New Peoples Bank
WDBJ7.com

Boy found dead after fire in Norton, Virginia

NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in the City of Norton. The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North. Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
MARION, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
cbs19news

Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia

RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Richlands Police Chief resigns

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — The Richlands Police Chief resigned at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, according to town council member Doug Ratliff. Jerry Gilbert was appointed to the position in 2018. On Monday he turned in his letter of resignation to the town manager, who informed the rest of the council members. […]
RICHLANDS, VA
pcpatriot.com

Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction

On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy