Bloomingdale not changing goals of aims to win district, state championships

VALRICO, FLORIDA – If you thought for one second just because the Bloomingdale Bulls had a down year in 2021 that they might temper down expectations, that would be a resounding no from head coach Jacob Coulson.

The Bulls went to the state semifinals in Class 7A in 2020. Photo courtesy of Bloomingdale Bulls

The program has seen it’s fair share of success under Coulson, including making a deep run in the Class 7A playoffs, reaching the state semifinal and falling to the eventual champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders . There was a little bit of a drop off from that breakthrough season, however.

Bloomingdale had success in the preseason that would speak to a potential big year, but early losses to Gaither and Jesuit ended up being a bit more than the Bulls could handle. The Bulls went on a three-game slide later in the year losing to Plant City , Armwood and Palmetto all in a row.

“Our goals never change,” Coulson said.. “Our goal as a team is to be state champions and we are not going to come up off that.”

The slate of games doesn’t get any easier for the Bulls, as Coulson has made sure to keep his program busy. The Bulls will face Berkeley Prep in the preseason before taking on upstart Sumner and then always tough Armwood. Those two games are followed by Durant , Tampa Bay Tech and Newsome all in a row.

Bloomingdale will have a new artificial turf field this fall season. Photo courtesy of Bloomingdale Bulls

There’s no rest for the weary, with the new Class 3A-Metro, District 6 being a new challenger for the Bulls. Bloomingdale will be joined up by East Bay , Lennard and Spoto in district play. Though the Bulls will be the favorites going in, it won’t be an easy road whatsoever.

“We just want to our work everybody,” Coulson said. “We want to be the district champions and playing our best football at the end of the season.”

A main piece returning on offense will be starting quarterback Charles Coney, who started all 10 games in 2021. Coney threw for 1,210 yards and 11 touchdowns while also adding 356 on the ground. He will have the same center snapping and blocking up the middle in three-year starter Isaiah Lowery, who is at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds.

“We are real excited about (Charles Coney),” Coulson added. “Probably didn’t have the greatest year last year, but has had a really good off-season and we are excited about where he is. (Isaiah Lowery) is the leader on the line. He makes all the calls and everything on the line. We are really excited to have him back.”

