Ginger Salazar & Katina Zaninovich are Santa Barbara Foundation’s 79th Persons of the Year
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich have been selected as the 79th Persons of the Year for the Santa Barbara area. The two will be honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at an in-person luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 15.
PPF Is Pleased to Announce the Return of the Pacific Pride Festival
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is pleased to announce the return of the Pacific Pride Festival. Produced by PPF, the in-person celebration will take place on August 27th from 11am – 7pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara. This year’s Festival will focus on access, inclusion and belonging, ensuring all members of our community can participate fully in Pride – featuring ASL interpretation, Spanish interpretation, improved wheelchair accessibility, and more spaces for everyone to be included. This all-day, all-ages, “Pride at the Beach” event is free to the public and will include speeches from community members, a full line-up of live entertainment, local food trucks, family friendly activities, and much more!
Wilbur (Spike) Antone Gunderson
Spike’s signature smile, infectious laugh and wing-spanned gestures will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Spike was born in Portland Oregon. His parents, Wilbur Antone Sr. and Violet Marie Gunderson were native Portlanders, and proud of that fact. Wilbur – who was given the playful nickname “Spike” at the age of four by his father, lived up to every letter of it in his character – he was the younger of their two boys.
Robert Ryan Baptista
Our family and our community lost a shining light on August 9, 2022, with the passing of Robert Ryan Baptista. Rob was born in San Francisco, Calif. on April 7, 1972, to Kathy and Robert Baptista. The third of seven brothers, Rob grew up in Santa Barbara and attended Foothill...
Take a Trip Through 1950 Santa Barbara With Un-redacted Census Data
Christmas came in April this year for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. Seventy-two years ago, the 1950 decennial census was taken across the nation, and the results were stashed in the National Archives. Collecting information about age, sex, race, employment, military service, and more, the census provided important data about the U.S. population, but the specifics were not released due to a rule that has kept the details of every census since 1870 private from the public for 72 years.
Santa Barbara’s Central Library Closed to Public During Construction
For the past few weeks, local residents making the trip downtown to visit Santa Barbara’s Central Library were met with closed doors and a sign turning them away, informing them that the location was closed to the public, with the exception of a three-hour window to pick up books placed on hold.
Laura Salvi Morrison
Laura Salvi Morrison passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022. Born in Rome, Italy, she had been a resident of Santa Barbara for over 50 years. Laura traveled to Redwood City, California as an exchange student in 1956 where she met Darryl Morrison and they kept in touch after she returned home. Laura and Darryl were married in Rome, Italy in 1962 and shared a wonderful life in Santa Barbara with three daughters.
Judie Paige Selman
Judie enjoyed a very loving and happy life with her best friend/husband Joe. They lived in Santa Barbara for many years before retiring to Oregon, and then on to Hemet CA where Judie passed away in their home sweet home, with her beloved Joe by her side. They were married for over 32 years and Joe still talks to his Judie everyday, the love of his life. A memorial for Judie will be held at Goleta Beach, Aug.20 at 11am.
Playing it Forward with Santa Ynez Artist Jonathan Firey
Years ago, when driving the San Marcos Pass to Santa Barbara and back five days a week for his daughter’s medical appointments, Jonathan Firey remembers a melody came into his head, inspired by the stunning mountainous views, and he felt an impulse to make a song. For the professional...
Santa Barbara Airport Adds Lactation Pod for Traveling Parents
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 15, 2022. Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to announce the newest amenity for a traveling parent in need of a private space to breastfeed or pump while utilizing our Terminal, a secure and private Lactation Pod. This new facility can be found on the second floor of the Terminal building, past the TSA Security Check Point, and just to the right of Gate 2.
Richard Ray Easbey
Marilyn Lyell
Marilyn Lyell lived a bountiful and joyful and non-stop life that began in Santa Barbara, California in 1950 and ended at her home in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on July 24. For the last 42 years, she lovingly shared her life with her husband Chandler Lyell, and they were joined along the way by their sons Andrew and Slader, and later by their sons’ respective wives and kids, Grace & Cooper, and Omeche & Elijah, all of whom she loved unconditionally.
Candlelight Vigil in Carpinteria World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. HopeNet of Carpinteria is sponsoring our annual Candlelight Vigil in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at the Seal Fountain at 800 Linden Ave, Carpinteria. “This event will...
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
Six-Month Update, from Hizzoner Randy Rowse
As Mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues which are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water, and the issues of chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street has been added to the list of top issues.
City of Goleta Welcomes New Community Resource Deputy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 11, 2022 – The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce our new Community Resource Deputy, Ehren Rauch. Having been born and raised in the Good Land, Deputy Rauch has strong connections to the City of Goleta and has already hit the ground running with his new assignment which began this past Monday, August 8. Yesterday, August 11, he visited a local Goleta preschool to talk to the children about safety tips.
Frank J. Herold
Frank J. Herold, long-time rancher, and resident of Goleta, died peacefully at Cottage Hospital on August 8, 2022. He was 88 years of age. Graveside services will be held at the Goleta Cemetery on August 19 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VNA Loan Closet of Santa Barbara.
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez Killed Friday Evening
Waves of sorrow rippled far and wide after Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by a truck in downtown Oxnard on Friday evening, August 12. Ramirez was hit while walking in a crosswalk on her way to a concert at Heritage Square. She was 73 years old.
Introducing Turning Tide’s Organic Cabernet Sauvignon
After nearly two decades of building Joel Gott Wines from an idea to a powerhouse producer of affordable cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, and more, Alisa Jacobson made happy waves by starting her own brand, Turning Tide, last year. (Read my story from last year here.) This year, she combined her...
Richard William Flora
Richard William Flora born May 6th, 1953 left this life August 2nd, 2022. He passed after a long illness and will be dearly missed. Rick had a long heritage in Santa Barbara with the Faulding family. Predeceased by his loving mother Maryann Flora, father Robert Flora and his younger brother David (Davie) Flora ; Davie is survived by his beloved wife Karen O’Meara-Flora and their children who carry on Dave’s legacy.
