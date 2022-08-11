ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 221 ‘Previewing Colts’ Preseason Opener’

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their first preseason game Saturday!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with an update on Shaq Leonard’s health.

They then break down Indy’s first official depth chart of the year (8:19), discuss takeaways from training camp (16:45) and detail what to watch for when the Colts take on the Bills (36:19).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game and the latest from training camp.

