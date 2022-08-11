Read full article on original website
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
If approved, RPS would be the only district in Central Virginia to maintain a classroom mandate after a state law was passed giving parents the right to opt their children out of masking rules.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With just two weeks until school starts and 144 open teacher positions, Richmond Public Schools will utilize long-term substitute teachers to fill 100 positions. “We will have every single class covered on the first day of school,” division superintendent Jason Kamras said. “So the team is...
Hopewell City Public Schools announced new safety protocols on Friday, as well as the first upcoming active shooter drills of the school year.
Hopewell schools increasing safety during lockdown drills
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of a troubling pattern of life-threatening emergencies inside school buildings across the country, Hopewell City Public School Deputy Superintendent Jay McClain wants parents to know the division is changing with the times. Starting this week, the division will begin doing emergency lockdown and...
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU. RBC welcomed 95 VSU students to campus over the weekend. RBC and VSU have shared reciprocal housing arrangements in past years. “RBC and...
The event, held on Saturday, Aug. 13, was hosted by Petersburg City Public Schools and featured food trucks, a performance by the Petersburg High School Marching Band, a DJ and more. School district administrators and representatives were also there to answer questions about the new school year.
The City of Richmond will be coordinating after school care in all Richmond Public Schools preschools and elementary schools this school year.
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
The Children's Museum of Richmond will be distributing new and gently used books and resources to preschool and elementary teachers next Monday.
A Brunswick County school bus was involved in an accident with a car Monday as students were returning from school.
A teenage driver admitted to police he drank alcohol and ingested drugs prior to a Saturday morning crash that killed one cyclist and injured another.
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that killed a teenager and hurt his mother in Gilpin Court on Saturday.
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is making changes to its lockdown and evacuation strategies in the event of an active shooter. In light of what happened in Uvalde, Texas - Hopewell Schools says it will no longer have all students go into lockdown if there was an active shooter incident.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
A funeral service was scheduled for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
