Richmond, VA

NBC12

Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
Education
NBC12

Hopewell schools increasing safety during lockdown drills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the wake of a troubling pattern of life-threatening emergencies inside school buildings across the country, Hopewell City Public School Deputy Superintendent Jay McClain wants parents to know the division is changing with the times. Starting this week, the division will begin doing emergency lockdown and...
WRIC - ABC 8News

Petersburg hosts Back 2 School kickoff event

The event, held on Saturday, Aug. 13, was hosted by Petersburg City Public Schools and featured food trucks, a performance by the Petersburg High School Marching Band, a DJ and more. School district administrators and representatives were also there to answer questions about the new school year.
NBC12

Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
NBC12

Hopewell Schools updates active shooter strategies

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools is making changes to its lockdown and evacuation strategies in the event of an active shooter. In light of what happened in Uvalde, Texas - Hopewell Schools says it will no longer have all students go into lockdown if there was an active shooter incident.
NBC12

Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
