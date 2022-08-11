Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita: two murders in two days
Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
Man dead following shooting in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfdi.com
Wichita police arrest two after fatal shooting in Old Town
Police have two men in custody after a fatal shooting early Sunday in Wichita’s Old Town district. Officers heard shots around 1:30 a.m. north of the 100 block of North Mosley, and then more shots were heard in the 100 block of North Washington. They ran to the scene on Washington and found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kfdi.com
One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
KAKE TV
1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One man killed in Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
Crash closes K-42 near 79th Street South
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. on K-42 near 79th Street South, southwest of a Clonmel.
sumnernewscow.com
Ashley Pearson charged with murder in second degree for stabbing that took place nearly 4 years ago
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Ashley Pearson, 33, Wellington, has recently been charged with murder in the second degree (reckless indifference to the value of human life), a level 2 felony, for the stabbing of her boyfriend Kyle Hill at 1203 South A Street in Wellington on Sept. 15, 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
DA: Wichita police officer immune from prosecution in 2020 shooting
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
Probation ordered for man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside Wichita fourplex
Dieubent Mpirwa, 20, was fatally shot in the head on May 17, 2019.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Brown pleads to second-degree reckless murder
By Jessie Wagoner Tina Brown, 35, of McPherson entered a no contest plea to second degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. The charges are connected to the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. Peterson was found deceased in his home Feb. 24, 2020. Brown initially claimed self-defense in […]
Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
kfdi.com
Wichita woman convicted in son’s death to return to prison
A Wichita woman who was convicted in the 2018 death of her two-month-old son has been ordered to return to prison for a parole violation. A Sedgwick County judge ordered a 120-day sanction in the Kansas Department of Corrections for 42-year-old Christy Rollings, and that will be followed by 12 months of probation.
Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
NewsCow
Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home
A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Comments / 0