ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge

CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
CONVENT, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SGFD responds to apartment fire on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Department Engines responded to a structure fire in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke and fire coming through a wall from the outside of an apartment on the second floor. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10
brproud.com

One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
WAFB

Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
brproud.com

The Bridge Center for Hope hosts open house Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– RI International is hosting an open house for its Bridge Center for Hope Behavioral Health Crisis Care Center, Mobile Crisis Response Center, and Community Brief Crisis Response Program Monday morning. The open house will feature speakers from the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy