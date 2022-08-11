Read full article on original website
news9.com
Children Left In Hot Car At OKC Walmart
A mother was arrested after leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told police she...
news9.com
OKC Metro Library Shows Off Its New Address
The Belle Isle Library has recently undergone some incredible renovations, and it has a lot more to offer than just a few good books. Belle Isle Library manager George Tocco said the library has thousands upon thousands of stories among their selection. "One of the many treasures we have in...
news9.com
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
news9.com
1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a semitruck and two cars were headed westbound when one car changed lanes and hit the semitruck in the rear. Another car then collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the first car...
news9.com
High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
