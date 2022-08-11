ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Children Left In Hot Car At OKC Walmart

A mother was arrested after leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told police she...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OKC Metro Library Shows Off Its New Address

The Belle Isle Library has recently undergone some incredible renovations, and it has a lot more to offer than just a few good books. Belle Isle Library manager George Tocco said the library has thousands upon thousands of stories among their selection. "One of the many treasures we have in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a semitruck and two cars were headed westbound when one car changed lanes and hit the semitruck in the rear. Another car then collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the first car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
news9.com

High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy